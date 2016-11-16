Raiders’ Season Ends in Conference Quarterfinals

Gary Fanelli, Staff Writer

The Raiders Volleyball team took a loss on Nov. 5 when they went head to head against No. 22 Corban. This match was the Raiders last regular season match before they entered the Cascade Conference quarterfinals where they took another loss against College of Idaho.

In the match against Corban, set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, and 25-20. Corban won set one, lost set two, then bounced back in the third and fourth set to secure their victory. Corban’s 6’2” middles Alaina Gentili and Marandah Boeder scored with 15 kills each while Amber Parker followed with 14 kills. Aiding them was Madison McLain who totaled 51 assists.

On the Raiders side, setter Lauren McGowne and middle Emma Gasman, both four year starters, guided the Raiders (14-13 and 11-9). On Friday Nov. 4, Gasman was the seventh player in Raider history to surpass 1,000 kills in a career with 14 kills and four blocks. McGowne landed 39 assists, eight digs, and a single kill. Middle blocker, Courtney Macklin contributed eight kills and six blocks, Nila Lukens attained 11 kills on 32 attacks, and Taylor Ristvedt had seven kills and five blocks. Haleigh Wagman and Ariana Sattler provided two kills each respectively.

This was the Raiders’ second loss against the Warriors this season. The Raiders haven’t lost back-to-back against the Warriors since 1998.

On Nov. 8 the Raiders secured the No. 5 spot in the quarterfinals against College of Idaho where they were eliminated from the tournament.

The No. 4 Yotes, won the first set, lost the second, then came back to claim victory in the final two sets with scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, and 25-13.

Gasman and McGowne who played in their final match, fought to keep the Raiders alive. Gasman produced 16 kills on 34 swings and McGowne recorded 41 assists and five digs. Macklin contributed nine kills and Ashlyn Flynn and Kiley Barcroft added 28 and 14 digs.

Both Gasman and McGowne finished their careers with marks up on the Raider record board. Gasman completed her career ranked seventh in kills in Raider history with a whopping 1,043 and sixth in blocks with a total of 388. McGowne concluded her career ranked second in Raider history in the most assists with a total of 4,336. Both players contributed to 81 SOU victories, qualified for two national tournaments, and attained a conference title.

The Raiders, who finished this season fifth in the conference, lost the past five matches including this fall against the Yotes.