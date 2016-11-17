Raiders Fall Short On Senior Day
Nick Rupp, Staff Writer
The SOU football team dropped their season finale to Montana Tech Saturday afternoon at Raider Stadium with a final score of 38-27. With the loss, the Raiders found themselves with a 5-6 record, there first losing season since 2010.
Down 17-6 in the second quarter, the offense could not seem to find its momentum against the Montana Tech Defense. Then with two seconds left in the second quarter, Jack Singler connected with favorite target Matt Retzlaff for a 36-yard touchdown pass to bring the Raiders within four points, giving them momentum going into half time.
The first drive for Montana Tech in the third quarter was a short one thanks too defensive back A.J. Cooper intercepting quarterback Quinn McQuery’s pass and returning it 39 yards to the Montana 14-yard line. The very next play Singler threw a strike up the middle to tight end Ben Bachman for a 14-yard touchdown, and a 20-17 Raider lead.
However, a failed-onside kick attempt gave Montana Tech good field position at the 44- yard line, allowing them to re-take the lead thanks to a Quinn McQueary rushing touchdown making it 24-20 Montana Tech.
Then on the ensuing Raiders drive, Singler hit wide receiver Jason Shelley on the first play from scrimmage for a 53- yard touchdown and putting the Raiders back up 27-24.
The Raiders were then forced to punt on their next three possessions and they couldn’t find an answer for the Montana Tech offense. Montana went on to score two more touchdowns and that is all they needed.
In their final game for the Raiders, Singler completed 26 of 49 passes for 242 yards, three TD’s and no interceptions. While senior Wide Receiver Matt Retzlaff caught 10 passes for a total of 98 yards and a touchdown. With those 98-yards Retzlaff becamethe eighth receiver in SOU history to surpass the 1,000- receiving yard mark in a single season.
On the defensive side AJ Cooper made 12 tackles, and All-American Safety Julius Rucker added nine tackles.
SOU finished fourth in the Frontier standings this year, and will be anxious to take the field next year in hopes of redemption.
