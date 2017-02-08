Raiders Secure 20 Straight Wins Against Lions

Rupinder Kaur, Staff Writer

The Southern Oregon University Raiders kept a steady lead ahead of the Multnomah Lions securing the win with a final score of 89-69. The raiders established their dominance early in the game by jumping to a 14-0 lead before the Lions recorded their first points, largely with stifling defense and multiple steals. They were aggressive with their defensive pressure with numerous traps and double teams which caused multiple turnovers. Multnomah’s scoring guard Miranda Schmillen desperately needed help during the double teams, but in what seemed to be a persistent problem throughout the game, no one was coming to relieve the ball handler for an outlet pass. Perhaps it was the jitters of playing on the road or perhaps the Lions were surprised by the defensive intensity that the raiders came out with, but it appeared no one on the Multnomah team wanted the ball.

SOU’s offense was no less impressive. The ball movement appeared crisp and the floor spacing was remarkable. The ball was hopping from side to side and seemed to find the open player with ease. The striking difference with offense were with points off turnovers (38 -19) and bench points (35-14). SOU jumped to an early lead in the first quarter and outscored Multnomah 32-9. The Raiders controlled the pace the rest of the game with a comfortable double digit lead throughout. It seemed every time Multnomah showed signs of life and was about to make a run, SOU had an answer with stronger defense and timely baskets.

Sydney Mullins was the top scorer for the Raiders with 24 points and did it efficiently with 80 percent field goal percentage, she also added 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal. Autumn Durand added 14 points and 10 rebounds along with 5 steals. She scored in the paint anytime she wanted to. Her post-up game showed maturity and patience. With several pump fakes and spins, Durand never rushed a shot. The biggest mention of the game would go to Toria Bradford who set the Southern Oregon University record with 11 steals, with many hustle plays that came from those quick double teams and traps. Marjorie Reeves had it going from beyond the arc with 5 of 12 three pointers. For the opposition, Miranda Schmillen had 24 points on 90 percent field goal percentage and a perfect 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. She had a quick release to go along with beautiful high arching shot.

With this victory the Raiders move up to 20-1 overall and 13-0 in the cascade conference. This is essentially their 38th consecutive win counting back to the previous season.