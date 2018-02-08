Hannon Library Institutes Quiet Floor

by David Daniels, Staff Writer

Contrary to the wide spread belief that libraries are silent places, the Hannon is not one that strictly falls within that category. “It is a space for students to meet up and group up to prepare for their classes,” said Genesis Beas a lead student worker at the circulation desk in the Hannon Library. This term, however, the Hannon has instituted the quiet floor policy on the second floor.

“I have witnessed people “shushing” other people, or asking them to be quiet,” said Alissa Kolodzinski, Assistant to the University Librarian and Department Coordinator. “A few years ago, the library had designated ‘Quiet Zones’ which ended up not working and slowly went away, as no one really paid attention.” She continued, “Having a quiet floor, as opposed to a section, is that it is easier for students and community members to find a quiet space. It is easier to monitor the space and provides a variety of options, whether it’s a study room, a table in an open space, or a study carrel.”

Since the beginning of winter term this year, The Hannon Library has designated the second floor of the building as a quiet area for students and community members. “The library conducted a survey of its users last year, and one of the common themes was a need for a quiet space,” according to Alissa Kolodzinski, Assistant to the University Librarian/Department Coordinator. “Many respondents either complained about noise or commented about the need for a quiet space. We really want to be responsive to feedback and ensure the library is what our students and community members need”, said Kolodzinski.

“We looked at what other institutions have done, and one thing that is very common is to have a quiet floor in the library,” said Melissa Anderson, Campus Engagement and Research Services Librarian. “It takes some time for people to get used to it, even people that work in the building are still noisy on the second floor. Everyone needs to get used to it first, and once when everyone is used to it, we will see if its working,” continued Anderson, “This doesn’t necessarily mean this will always be the way it is, because we will keep reviewing to see how the spaces are being used and if this improves the problem.”

“Some students wanted [the quiet area] on the third floor, but that’s actually tricky. The third floor has all those large conference rooms, like the Meese Meeting Room, the DeBoer Board Room, the White Board Room, where there are a lot of meetings. Between doors being open, and people coming and going, it’s hard to keep that area quiet,” according to Anderson.

“I think It’s a good edition. I know that there were complaints about not being able to find a good quiet spot in the library, so it is definitely helpful for students and patrons who want a quieter place,” according to Ashley Berry, a student that works at the circulation desk and as a tutor in the writing center.