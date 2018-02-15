Top Recommendation for “Keep Her Safe”

by Shelee Juarez, Staff Writer

Keep Her Safe by K. A. Tucker was a riveting, page-turner of a thriller with a massively intriguing storyline. There is not much I can say about the book without giving anything away, but it is about a young man and woman trying to find answers about the death of her father and the possible corruption of the police department involved. It is one of the most complex and twisty stories I have read.

Tucker was absolutely in her element with this tale, keeping the pace of the novel at its quickest and its mysteries at their most puzzling. A gritty and convoluted story, the novel also explored possible police force corruption. The expectation for a book to not only handle the subject with sensitivity and care, but still manage to fall within the realm of possibility was high–all of which it delivered on perfectly and with sound, skilled writing.

Tucker’s skill with suspense and mystery have grown with each new book of hers, continually edging up the bar in the genre, and, if anything, she has outdone herself again. This is the kind of story you cannot put down; each chapter ending manages to bring forth new information, thus eliminating stopping points, and the need to forget sleep or basic essentials to inhale more of it only heightens. The suspense was a nonstop, heart-racing whirlwind that sucked me in and spit me back out, chapter after chapter filled with excitement and revelations.

But this story wouldn’t be what it was without its enigmatic and intricately written characters, both main and secondary. Each person had their part to play and I am still amazed at how brilliantly they all circled one another to create this multifaceted and elaborately plotted tale.

Noah Marshall has known a privileged and comfortable life thanks to his mother, the highly decorated chief of the Austin Police Department. That changes the night she reveals her secret and succumbs to the guilt of destroying an innocent family’s life. Reeling with grief, Noah is forced to carry the burden of this shocking secret.

Gracie Richards was not born in a trailer park, but after fourteen years of learning how to survive in The Hollow, it is all she knows. At least here, people do not care that her dad was a corrupt Austin cop, murdered in a drug deal gone wrong. Here, she and her mother are just another family struggling to survive…until a man who clearly doesn’t belong shows up on her doorstep.

Noah and Gracie were deeply connected by past family ties, placing them on the same side of the game board, but their motives and those same family ties also divided them–each step forward continuing to threaten their growing (dis)trust and connection, and creating a brilliant back-and-forth tension in the process.