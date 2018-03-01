“Midnight Valentine”: Beautiful Read with a Cliff Hanger Ending

by Shelee Juarez, Staff Writer

Uniquely powerful and oddly fantastical, Midnight Valentine by J.T. Geissinger told an unusual love story with heavy undercurrents of heartbreak and second chances. In working with two characters with an abundance of loss– a widowed heroine and a hero who lost himself after a horrific accident– there was a risk of having so much sorrow that hope could not find its way in, but Geissinger found the perfect balance that captured the anguish without negating the prospect for something wonderful.

I instantly feltMegan’s universal likability upon opening this novel. Her cynicism and pessimistic nature along with her shield of sarcasm made her character feel real, palpable, and quite humorous at times; she wasn’t without scars and tools for preventing anyone getting close to her, and she wouldn’t have felt as evocative as she did without any of that. The grief and anguish bled through the pages, and became a living entity, and when Megan and Theo inhabited a scene together, those emotions swelled, but slowly became tinged with a growing attraction. The push-pull and tension that radiated between them was ever-growing, but through each encounter they continued to evolve and take a step forward in not just healing but moving on, too. That slow build and magnetism between the two was wonderfully done and created a very organic and natural feeling of coming together–and so well-fitting for a couple with their level of baggage.

Oftentimes unique is thrown around pretty easily, but the premise of this love story is very much a unique tool for bringing two people together. And though I can’t speak of it without giving a lot away, I was honestly surprised I fell into it the way I did. I believe it was how well the characters were written and how beautifully the buildup to the crescendo was, that I was able to swallow up the fantastical elements. In case that sort of wording scares you, there’s nothing paranormal involved; it was purely an added effect to a love story that felt otherworldly. Only because of Gessinger’s ambiguous ending am I giving four stars to what could have been a five-star read.

Midnight Valentine was a beautiful love story. One that will have you believing that anything is possible. The characters were brave and resilient, but markedly true to their separate forms of trauma, and I adored them and the entire story from beginning to end.