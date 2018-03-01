“Midnight Valentine”: Beautiful Read with a Cliff Hanger Ending
by Shelee Juarez, Staff Writer
I instantly feltMegan’s universal likability upon opening this novel. Her cynicism and pessimistic nature along with her shield of sarcasm made her character feel real, palpable, and quite humorous at times; she wasn’t without scars and tools for preventing anyone getting close to her, and she wouldn’t have felt as evocative as she did without any of that. The grief and anguish bled through the pages, and became a living entity, and when Megan and Theo inhabited a scene together, those emotions swelled, but slowly became tinged with a growing attraction. The push-pull and tension that radiated between them was ever-growing, but through each encounter they continued to evolve and take a step forward in not just healing but moving on, too. That slow build and magnetism between the two was wonderfully done and created a very organic and natural feeling of coming together–and so well-fitting for a couple with their level of baggage.
Oftentimes unique is thrown around pretty easily, but the premise of this love story is very much a unique tool for bringing two people together. And though I can’t speak of it without giving a lot away, I was honestly surprised I fell into it the way I did. I believe it was how well the characters were written and how beautifully the buildup to the crescendo was, that I was able to swallow up the fantastical elements. In case that sort of wording scares you, there’s nothing paranormal involved; it was purely an added effect to a love story that felt otherworldly. Only because of Gessinger’s ambiguous ending am I giving four stars to what could have been a five-star read.
Midnight Valentine was a beautiful love story. One that will have you believing that anything is possible. The characters were brave and resilient, but markedly true to their separate forms of trauma, and I adored them and the entire story from beginning to end.
BLURB:
“How can you remember someone you’ve never met?”
Megan and Cassidy were childhood sweethearts who thought they’d be together forever, but fate had other plans. Soon after they were married, Cass’s life was tragically cut short. Still grieving her soul mate five years later, Megan moves to the small town of Seaside, Oregon, hoping to rebuild her life.
Her first night there, she meets the town recluse, Theo. Withdrawn, guarded, and mysteriously silent since a terrible accident left him scarred, Theo takes an instant and inexplicable dislike to Megan. But as their paths cross again and again, Megan becomes convinced there’s more to Theo than meets the eye.
When she discovers the reason for his silence, his nightmares, and especially his pointed dislike, Megan becomes convinced of something far more astonishing.
Is a second chance at a once-in-a-lifetime love possible, or is a broken heart the cruelest kind of liar?
