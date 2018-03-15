‘Hello Stranger:’ A Boldly Beautiful Romance

by Shelee Juarez

Historical Romance is often a genre I forget that I absolutely adore until I’ve jumped back in, and Hello Stranger was just the one to remind me. Both smartly written and tightly structured, it had the perfect blend of charmingly witty characters to keep it interesting and light while maintaining a forward-moving plot of steamy romance and cloak-and-dagger intrigue.

Garrett was a strong-willed heroine possessing the brains and unshakable gumption of a woman not of her century, and she truly came alive on the pages. I admired her mind and force of will to be a physician in a time when men didn’t allow it, and how she managed to still have the ability and strength to show vulnerability to those closest to her. But it wasn’t just that; it was that stubborn fire in her that refused to be cowed even when confronted with opposition. Her connection with Ethan was fed from that part of her, and watching him fall for that fire was magnificent. He was a rare man for that time–his openness of his attraction to her and his need to protect and not stifle just to name a few–and his want for her to succeed made it so easy to fall for him. Kleypas’ portrayal of the her medical profession–depicted brilliantly and effortlessly–encapsulated the reader into Garrett’s world and her everyday life with aplomb. It was so seamlessly woven into her character that I was ravenous to follow along and watch her work. I daresay that Garrett was a rare heroine to come across and I couldn’t help but love every bit of how she was written.

I’m embarrassed to admit this was my first time reading a Lisa Kleypas book (even though I own many of her books), and I realize that I’ve been missing out on a fantastic writer and storyteller. Hello Stranger‘s boldly beautiful romance and enigmatic suspense had me glued to its pages, and I didn’t want it to end. Though it stands on its own, I look forward to reading its predecessors and continuing on with this series. This is a writer and story not to miss.

Also, just to add, West was probably one of the most effortlessly hilarious secondary characters in a book and I’m dying for his story so I do hope it’s next.