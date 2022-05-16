“Hearts Like Fists” at The Oregon Center for the Arts!

Image Credit The Oregon Center for the Arts

The Oregon Center for the Arts presents the action-packed “Hearts Like Fists,” written by Adam Szymkowicz and directed by David McCandless! The play follows three women, Nina (Chloe Boyan), Sally (Devin Kelsie Bahr), and Jazmin (Aleeyah Enriquez), nurses by day and Crimefighters by night as they try to defeat the evil Doctor X (Forest Gilpin) from killing all of the lovers in the city! Meanwhile, the newest Crimefighter, Lisa (Raven Vujevich) starts a romantic relationship with Peter (Aidan Jenkins in his SOU debut), who is trying to make an artificial heart that cannot break.

This play was such a joy to watch. The set looked like it came straight out of a comic book with all the bright colors and attention to detail, with even some easter eggs when put under blacklight. The smoke that filled the set at the beginning and throughout the show was an interesting touch as well, as it set up the tension and mystery throughout the show. The lights also added an extra level of emotion, even with a flash of red or pink when someone gets punched.

The fight choreography was also another highlight in the play, as I kept flinching in my seat when actors got flipped or punched in the gut. The actors did a wonderful job with the action in the scenes, and it flowed smoothly and quickly.

“Hearts Like Fists” is filled with hilarious one-liners and fantastic sight gags, including an iconic fourth wall break before a series of poses The Crimefighters, Lisa, and Peter make while they try to heal Doctor X after his heart stops while on a crime. Each pose felt like wordless panels from a comic book, adding to the hilarity of the show.

One of my favorite aspects of the play was its use of levels, with several characters appearing on the balcony level above the audience, whether it be adding another level of character exploration or including more sight gags for the audience. I had a lot of fun watching the play and trying to contain my laughter.

Finally, the biggest praise goes to the actors. Each performer did a fantastic job of playing lovesick, lonely, and desperate for what they want. Every performance stands out, from Chloe, Devin, and Aleeyah’s compassionate Crimefighters, to Adian’s dedicated Peter, to Raven’s sincere Lisa, to Forest’s sinister Doctor X! The play also features the likes of Kyler Deanda and Keely Galbreath, adding more to the worldbuilding of the play.

“Hearts Like Fists” is a fun-filled action romp packed with punchy jokes and fast-paced action reminiscent of old comic books. The play will be showing at the Black Box Theatre on Thursday, May 19 at 8pm, Friday, May 20 at 8pm, Saturday, May 21 at 2pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, May 22 at 2pm. Tickets are available at the Oregon Center for the Arts box office here. Hurry! Seats are selling out fast!