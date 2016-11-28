Raiders Fall Short On Senior Day The SOU football team dropped their season finale to Montana Tech Saturday afternoon at Raider Stadium with a final score of 38-27. With the…

Raiders' Season Ends in Conference Quarterfi… The Raiders Volleyball team took a loss on Nov. 5 when they went head to head against No. 22 Corban. This match was…

Bears Upset Raiders at Home The SOU Women’s soccer team has their work cut out for them after losing 0-1 against Rocky Mountain College at home on Saturday. The…

Women's Rugby Suffers Loss in Conference Deb… The Southern Oregon Lady Ruggers took a tough loss Saturday Oct. 22 against Western Oregon University in their season opener. The final score: WOU…