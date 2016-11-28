Sports View all

Student Literature & Art View all

Untitled Student Poetry

Untitled You sculpt absence from the bulbous head that I once tried to push out of my palms           …

February 28, 2016Comments Off on Untitled Student PoetryRead More

Hummingbird

Hummingbird

         …

October 14, 2015Comments Off on HummingbirdRead More

Entertainment View all

Review: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Review: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Southern Oregon University’s Rocky Horror Picture Show was one for the books. Being a Rocky Horror Picture Show virgin I did not quite know what to expect walking…

November 3, 2016No CommentRead More

Review: Frank Warren Tells Your Secrets

Review: Frank Warren Tells Your Secrets

Everyone carries around secrets, it’s inevitable. On September 29 Frank Warren presented Postsecret LIVE! on the Southern Oregon University Campus, a presentation focused on the power of secrets.…

October 13, 2016Comments Off on Review: Frank Warren Tells Your SecretsRead More

Pass the Cushman: The Unsolved Mystery of SOU’s Rec-Center

Pass the Cushman: The Unsolved Mystery of SOU’s Rec-Center

What follows is a column and video production by student writer/satirist Connor Cushman. The views do not represent the editorial opinions or content of the Siskiyou or Southern Oregon…

October 13, 2016Comments Off on Pass the Cushman: The Unsolved Mystery of SOU’s Rec-CenterRead More

More on Entertainment

Pass the Cushman: New Terms Resolutions

How To Survive Your Freshman Year of College