Southern Oregon University’s Student Body President, Colin Davis, was impeached on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a dismissal hearing at which…
The artistic practices of Southern Oregon University’s employees aren’t limited to the Oregon Center for the Arts. Over the weekend,…
Southern Oregon University students and community members of the greater Ashland area came together Friday Oct. 21, at the SOU…
Sports View all
The SOU football team dropped their season finale to Montana Tech Saturday afternoon at Raider Stadium with a final score of 38-27. With the…
The Raiders Volleyball team took a loss on Nov. 5 when they went head to head against No. 22 Corban. This match was…
The SOU Women’s soccer team has their work cut out for them after losing 0-1 against Rocky Mountain College at home on Saturday. The…
The Southern Oregon Lady Ruggers took a tough loss Saturday Oct. 22 against Western Oregon University in their season opener. The final score: WOU…
The gloom setting of the weekend did not let up as the Southern Oregon University football team took to the field this past Saturday…
Student Literature & Art View all
Untitled You sculpt absence from the bulbous head that I once tried to push out of my palms …
Entertainment View all
Southern Oregon University’s Rocky Horror Picture Show was one for the books. Being a Rocky Horror Picture Show virgin I did not quite know what to expect walking…
Everyone carries around secrets, it’s inevitable. On September 29 Frank Warren presented Postsecret LIVE! on the Southern Oregon University Campus, a presentation focused on the power of secrets.…
What follows is a column and video production by student writer/satirist Connor Cushman. The views do not represent the editorial opinions or content of the Siskiyou or Southern Oregon…