Dulcet Competes in ICCAs

by Maggie Alvarez, Staff Writer & Caroline Cabral, Editor-in-Chief

This past weekend, Southern Oregon University’s a cappella team, Dulcet, competed in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) in Salem, Ore. During this competition season, there are three separate competitions in January, February, and March that divide the country’s a cappella teams based on regions. Dulcet A Cappella is a part of the Western Region and performed against eight different universities at the Elsinore Theater. Portland Sate University’s team, The Green Note, and University of Oregon’s, Divisi, came in first and second places, respectively. They will advance to the next round according to the official ICCA website.

Although Dulcet did not win, soloist, Mattie Easdale, was proud of the team’s performance. “ICCAs is such a bonding experience for the members in Dulcet. I know for me, that I got to get to know some of the members better on this trip,” she said. “I am so proud to be a part of this group. We did so incredibly well at the competition, and I can’t wait for next year to see what we do.”

In preparation for the competition, the team invited an audience to view their preview performance in the Music Recital Hall last Wednesday. Before the performance, Dulcet member Payton Henderson explained, “We didn’t want our first performance for an audience to be in front of a bunch of judges. We want to show you all what we’re bringing to the competition.”

Dulcet A Cappella took a set of three songs with them to the ICCA’s: “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon, “Uma Thurman” by Fall Out Boy, and “Alive” by Sia. Henderson said, “All the arrangements we’re bringing were done by members of the group. The songs are very different in nature with ‘Shut Up and Dance being more fun, ‘Uma Thurman’ being more creepy, and ‘Alive’ being our slow, powerful song. It’s the best way to show the judges our diversity”

Though it was not a full house for the preview performance, the audience was amazed with the talent they saw on stage. Audience member Emily Johnson said, “I see how many rehearsals they have, and everyone works super hard. I think they’ll do a great job [at the ICCA’s].” Though they had a short set, Dulcet’s high energy and talented soloists Easdale and Anthony Bock certainly set the stage for a wonderful performance.

Henderson concluded, “So many people have told us that this is the best version of Dulcet they’ve ever seen.”