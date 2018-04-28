The Siskiyou: Track Meet

by: Elizabeth Raynal, Staff Writer

Last Thursday and Friday SOU hosted the Cascade Conference Multi-Event Track Meet followed by the Raider Invitational on Friday and Saturday which resulted in 12 SOU wins, leading them into the Cascade Conference Championships and Nationals coming up.

On Friday during the Multi-Event, Sophomore Loghan Sprauer competed for her first time and won first place in the heptathlon, scoring a total of 4391 points resulting in a gain of ten points for the women in the CCC. During her events she said, “I knew what I needed to do and I didn’t want to get into my head so I didn’t think about points. I just took it one step at a time.” With Conference and Nationals in mind she said she’s hungry for more and in a good position to drop time. “I’m ready to breakthrough,” said Sprauer.

Despite overcoming a lingering sickness, Zack Beltz went 23-10 in the long jump; the fifth-best in the NAIA. During his recovery he said, “I got a few good practice days in before the meet and rested in between. Hopefully I’ll be healthy and one-hundred percent ready to work in the Conference.”

On the runner side of the meet, sophomore Arienna Daniel gained two victories, one in the women’s 200-meter race finishing with a time of 24:72 seconds and the women’s 400-meter race with a time of 57:09. Savannah Greenway followed in a close second in the 400-meter with a time of 57:91. The two sprinters joined Margot Hamman and Lindsey Bonney in the women’s 4×100 relay and won first place with a time of 47.40; the second fastest time in SOU history. Additionally, Hamman won first place in the women’s 100-meter race with a personal best of 12:30, ranking her second in the CCC.

For the men, Freshman Will Gross qualified for CCC Championships in the men’s 400-meter race with a personal best of 50.03. And the men’s 4×100 relay consisting of Jeramiah Emershy, Aidan Tank, and Rey Vega won first with a time of 41.63, just barely missing an NAIA upgrade to an ‘A.’

In preparation for CCC Championships and Nationals, Sprints and throw coach Mark Badowsky says, “the physical work of being in shape is done, times drop every race… we’re headed in the right direction.”

The Raiders final track meet before the CCC Championships is this weekend at the Pacific Twilight in Forest Grove on Friday and the Oregon High Performance Meet in Corvallis on Friday and Saturday.