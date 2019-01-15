Senator Golden to improvise with the “antics” on Friday

On Friday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Senator Jeff Golden will join with “antics improv” [sic] for their show “A Capital Act” in the Stevenson Union Rogue River Room at 6:30 p.m. During the show, the team and senator will perform sketch comedy and improvised scenes. Following that performance, there will be a town hall segment where Golden will answer questions and connect with his constituents.

“Our current political climate encourages disengagement and polarization,” said Andrew Zucker, one of the improv team’s three leaders. “Too often, students and higher education get lost in the partisan shuffle. We need to reestablish students as an important constituency and hold elected officials accountable for their needs.”

Following the improv team’s rehearsal last week, Zucker explained that the state senator seemed comfortable on stage. Golden’s background is in public speaking having hosted the daily public radio talk show, “The Jefferson Exchange,” from 1998-2007, and in created the weekly Southern Oregon Public Television series “Immense Possibilities” in 2011 according to his campaign website goldenforsenate.org

According to the press release on the Inside SOU homepage, the improv team, who has been outspoken about combating food insecurity, plans to provide free Chipotle before their show and also asks that participants bring a non-perishable item to donate to the SOU Food Pantry.

“Please bring donations,” said Zucker. “We cannot stress enough how important supporting the SOU food pantry is. If you bring a donation, you’ll get to skip the line and get first access to our free Chipotle.”

Zucker and co-leaders, Emily Hawks and Ella Tarczy, have participated in improv for the last three years, but “antics” [sic] is a new team which they started in Fall.