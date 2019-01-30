Talent from SOU Mens Basketball leads to victory

Southern Oregon University’s (SOU) Mens Basketball held off Multnomah in a 100-90 victory on Friday night.

There was an overwhelming amount of talent displayed on Friday night from the SOU Men’s basketball team.

SOU’s Teron Bradford offensive and defensive work lead the team in scoring with 22 points while shooting 54% from the field. The Raiders ability to regulate the pace and execute in transition had the Multnomah Lions rattled.

Even though the Lions had a solid second half from Justin Martin, the Raiders maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the game.

Points in the paint was a major key to the game. Raiders had 46 points in the paint compared to the Lions 24, limiting the Lions to shooting mainly jump shots made it very hard for them to stay in the game.

From the SOU bench, Tule O’Rourke and Conor Carroll combined for 24 points providing a huge spark for the raiders off the bench, considering they had 35 total bench points.

Tez Allen and Tristen Holmes’ shot-blocking, rebounding and ball distribution led to other players like Jordan Hunt to get involved and go off for the night. Big Team win for the guys on Friday night.

This weekend, the mens team will play away at Corban University in Salem, Ore. on Friday, and again on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. against Northwest Christian– both games to start at 7:30 p.m.

Their next home games will be on Feb. 15 and 16 against College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon, respectively.