Digital Cinema major to come to SOU

Starting in Fall of 2019, Digital Cinema will be offered as a major at Southern Oregon University. Currently a concentration within the Communications major, the new major would focus solely on film. Having pitched to the SOU Board of Trustees, Gay has two more meetings before everything is finanlized– one with the Provost Council and one with the Higher Education Coordination Commission this Spring.

Andrew Gay has worked for the last year to bring this program to the school. “I think there will be a lot of celebration in the community as a whole because we have gotten a lot of support for this program,” he said.