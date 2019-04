The Hannon Library’s usual Spring book sale will not be happening this term.

The library received limited book donations this quarter and has decided to save those to hopefully have a sale in the Fall.

There are still books available for purchase in the Hannon year round which can be found in the “FOR SALE” alcove on the first floor. Hard cover books are two dollars, and paper backs are one dollar.

To make a book donation, appointments can be made by calling the Circulation desk.