Fry Bread Feast Raises Money for April Powwow

Photo courtesy of Tally Broderick

On Wednesday the 15th, The Native American Student Union (NASU) held their fry bread fundraiser in front of Stevenson Union, selling fry bread for $6. All funds went to their annual spring powwow which will be held on the second weekend in April at the Student Recreation Center. Stasie Maxwell, one of the co-chairs of NASU, explained the meaning and importance of fry bread in Native American culture.

Maxwell said how fry bread started during the Reservation Era, when the U.S. government forced tribes onto reservations, territories and other now “dedicated” land. When they had been forced to move to new land, many tribes were, “unfamiliar with plants, roots or local foods that they could harvest on their reservations.” Maxwell continued to explain that the U.S. government gave food such as flour and lard, but it often expired. Native Americans usually fried the dough to make it safer to eat. “Despite its terrible beginnings, fry bread became and remains a treasured comfort food by many people at powwows, in our homes and at potlatches, ” Maxwell noted.

The NASU held their fundraiser in front of the SU from 11 to 1. There were many in attendance and the fry bread was crunchy and delicious.

Learning about the history of fry bread and how Natives made this food a staple of their culture and how they learned to overcome adversity is truly amazing. If you would like to learn more or would like to get involved with NASU, contact Stasie Maxwell at ​maxwells@sou.edu​.