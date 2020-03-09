Women’s History Month in Southern Oregon

Photo ©Planned Parenthood

In recognition of The Year of the Woman and the Centennial of Sufferage, throughout the month of March Southern Oregon will host many events commemorating Women’s History Month.

The events include performances, art exhibits, speeches, readings, and more pertaining to women’s history. Many of these events will take place in Ashland or Medford, including an event called “A Day of Women’s History” at the Ashland Public Library. The event will take place on Sunday, March 15 from noon to 5 pm, there will be various talks and discussions, starting with “The National Context of the Rogue Valley Women’s Movement, 1970–1990,” presented by SOU’s own Linda Schott, and ending with a one act play by Jeannine Grizzard called “Pankhurst.”

On Sunday, March 29, starting at the Medford Armory, there will be a Southern Oregon Women’s March and flash mob dance, followed by a Women’s Faire with music, events, and speakers at the Armory.

In addition to this, the English program is co-hosting an event along with the Theatre and Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies programs called “Women’s Voices: Reading, Writing, Performance.” The departments, “invite all women and feminine-aligned students to read or perform [their] work of inspired lived experiences of joy and pain, triumph, humor and celebration.” The live event will be on Thursday, March 12th, in the Hannon Library Meese Room, from 4 to 6 pm.

For more information and a full list of Women’s History Month events, go to storiesofsouthernoregon.com.