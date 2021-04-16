The Student Sustainability Center and Social Justice and Equity Center Present Earth Month at SOU

Photo courtesy of Student Sustainability Center

April 22nd marks the 51st Earth Day, and goodness do we have a lot in store for you next week during Earth Month at SOU!

Our Place, Before and After: An Earth Day Story Circle

Wednesday 4/21, 5:30-7:30pm

Please join the Southern Oregon University Student Sustainability Team and Erica Ledesma and Raul Tovar from De La Raiz Project for a free online story circle on Wednesday April 21st from 5:30pm-7:30pm (PTS). Most of us have experienced change this year in ways both large and small. Join us in community to share experiences of Our Place, Before and After. This virtual event is open to the public and folks both near and far are invited! Please register in advance at tinyurl.com/earthdaystory to receive the event link.

Intersectional and Inclusive Environmentalism

Earth Day 4/22, 4:00-5:30pm

Join colleges statewide for an exciting afternoon with PSU alums & climate advocates Summer Dawn (@ClimateDiva) and Madison Daisy (@ClimateDaisy) as they discuss all-things intersectional climate activism and how college students can rise up to the challenge of changing our world for the better. The event includes an hour-long panel discussion with the two panelists and 30 minutes for a live Q&A. Please register at http://bit.ly/OR-EarthDay to receive the event link.

Battle of the Food Pantry Bags

Friday 4/23, 2-4pm

Want to learn creative ways to cook meals based on items from the Student Food Pantry food bags? Then join us live over Zoom in the “Battle of the Food Pantry Bags” where students and faculty members will compete to create the best meals on a budget! Learn about the Food Pantry, hear stories from our four contestants (faculty contestants include Leslie Eldridge and Dr. Jamie Trammel from the ESP program, competing against a surprise student contestant!), and vote for what you think would be your favorite meal! All audience members will be entered into drawings for multiple “door prizes” – including gift cards to ShopNKart, Creekside Pizza, and The Farm at SOU’s Farmstand!

EP!C Earth Day Seed Grams

RSVP by 4/23

Celebrate the Earth with beautiful wildflower seeds sent right to your door! Use the attached link to send yourself or a friend wildflower seed grams from EPIC! RSVP before April 23rd. RSVP link – https://sou.presence.io/form/epic-seed-grams-rsvp

Earth Week with OSPIRG

SOU’s OSPIRG chapter is hosting a week’s worth of events to celebrate Earth Day! Check out their events and RSVP Here!

Earth Week Launch & Visibility Blitz: Monday, 4/19 12-1pm

Letter to the Editor Writing Event: Tuesday, 4/20 1-2pm

Environmental Panel: Wednesday, 4/21 4-5pm

Statewide Youth Summit: Thursday, 4/22 2-4pm

“Before the Flood” movie screening and discussion: Friday, 4/23 5-7pm

College Student Food Insecurity Series

4/21, 4/28, & 5/5 | 3-4:30pm

Oregon Student Association and Hunger-Free Oregon are hosting a food justice series to highlight current work happening in Oregon to combat food insecurity for college students. During this pandemic, we understand that a lot of our students have a hard time putting food on the table, and we want to show the ways you can get involved to change this reality! Reach out to Ivan, ivan@orstudents.org or Venus, venus@oregonhunger.org with any questions. Sign-up to participate here

There will be 3 separate events in the series, All events will be from 3-4:30pm on Zoom:

4/21: Workshop on our advocacy during this legislative session, including a bill to help address student food insecurity, and the ways you can get involved

4/28: A panel of speakers to share their experiences fighting for food justice at Oregon colleges and a Q&A

5/5: Training on how to effectively advocate with politicians and provide testimony

Phew! That was a lot! Want more?! Check out the Earth Month at SOU website for up to date info on other offerings including April at The Farm at SOU, the cap and gown Grad Gear Loan Program, Rogue Valley Earth Days’ EcoQuest, and more!