SOU’s Student Film Festival Returns this Year with a Downtown Hollywood Drive-In Theatre

Photo courtesy of the Student Film Festival

The SOU Student Film Festival (SFF) is now receiving submissions from current students, as well as alumni and prospective students! The SOU Student Film Festival has gathered students, staff, and alumni for a night of cinema, comradery, and creativity for 16 years. This year’s SFF will be a downtown “Hollywood” themed drive-in theatre, to ensure social distancing protocols. Festival attendees will watch films from the comfort of their car and experience the magic of Southern Oregon’s Hollywood. Jury prizes for student and alumni short films and scripts will be awarded in multiple categories, and an audience-choice award will be voted on at the end of the exhibition.

According to the SFF website, “all film submissions must have been directed by a student while enrolled at least part time at SOU between Spring 2018 and Spring 2021 (or directed in the same period by alumni who graduated Spring 2018 or later; or by a high school or community college student who has applied to or plans on applying to SOU’s Digital Cinema Major). All script submissions must be dated to 2021 but may have originated earlier. Official selections from past SOUSFF seasons will not be considered. The deadline for film submissions is 11:59pm (PST) on May 11, 2021. There will be no exceptions.”

Films from current SOU students and alumni must be 20 minutes or less (including credits) and no screenplay may exceed 10 pages in length. Submissions in the “Future Raider” category may not exceed 5 minutes. For the full list of rules please head to the SFF website. Any submissions that do not adhere to these rules will not be considered.

By submitting a film to SFF, students gain invaluable festival experience and the opportunity to share their work with their peers, professors and the greater Ashland community. For more information about the festival click here.

The date of the festival has yet to be determined, but will likely be scheduled for early June. You can follow the Student Film Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up-to-date.