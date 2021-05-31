Photo courtesy of Ashland Parks and Recreation

The Rogue Valley Bike Swap, which historically takes place in April at The Grove, will take on a different form this year. Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission (APRC) is collaborating with the Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) to facilitate a bike donation drive. During the pandemic, we have seen a rise in demand for outdoor recreation equipment, and affordable bikes are hard to come by. Donated bikes will be distributed to local organizations with the aim of getting bikes in the hands of those affected by the Almeda Fire, veterans and low-income community members.

If you have a bike that you are able to donate, we will be accepting donations on Friday, June 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Donations will be accepted in a drive-through format at these times at the parking lot of The Grove, 1195 E Main St, Ashland. If you have a question, please reach out to Sulaiman Shelton, Volunteer and Special Event Coordinator for APRC, 541.552.2264, Sulaiman.shelton@ashland.or.us.