Homecoming at SOU – Events to Look Out For

After a year off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Homecoming is back at SOU! So, in honor of this beloved tradition coming back to campus this year, here’s what students can expect from the university.

Homecoming is a time for past students and family members of current students to come and enjoy a variety of festivities. While there isn’t exactly a homecoming dance, there are still many activities this weekend for students, faculty, family and alumni to enjoy!

Homecoming at SOU spans over the weekend, starting on October 28 and continuing through October 30, leaving Halloween open for its own celebrations. The following is the schedule of events happening this weekend!

Thursday, October 28:

11:30AM-1:00PM Alumni Awards Luncheon

This event is invitation only due to COVID protocols and takes place at the Ashland Springs Hotel.

5:00-7:00PM Campus Pub Night

This takes place at Elmo’s in the Stevenson Union. Campus Dining will be offering food, beer, and wine for sale with a two drink maximum. Entertainment will be provided by The Next Best Thing Improv as they will be performing. Students who wish to participate must be over the age of 21.

Friday, October 29:

9:00AM-12:00PM Alumni and Family 9-Hole Golf Scramble.

This event will take place at Oak Knoll Golf Course. The cost is $35, which includes one game of golf, a cart, the range, and lunch. Please RSVP beforehand so the staff can take a head count.

12:30-2:30PM Campus Sustainability Tour

Join representatives from across campus for a “Walk and Talk Tour” starting at the SOU Community Garden and ending at the SOU Farm, just in time to join the Fall Farm Fest!

1:30-2:30PM Alumni and Family Campus Tour

Start at the Plunkett Center, finish at the Student Recreation Center. Check out new and renovated buildings and landmarks from yesteryear! Please RSVP before so staff can take a head count.

2:30-5:30PM Fall Farm Fest

Visit the Farm at SOU for an afternoon of autumn delights! Sample farm-fresh soup and festive drinks, play games, and dress to impress to win prizes for spookiest costume. Featuring live entertainment from the SOU Chemistry Club, Dance Club, Music Department, and more!

4:00-5:30PM Omar’s Alumni and Family Spirit Event

Join alums, families, the Raider Band, and Raider Cheer on Siskiyou Blvd. as Omar’s celebrates its 75th anniversary! Appetizers provided. Please RSVP.

7:30PM Chamber Music Concerts: Mozart Piano Quartet.

This takes place at the Music Recital Hall. If you want to attend, you must have a ticket for this event. Please RSVP.

Saturday, October 30:

10:00AM-12:30PM SOU Alumni Association Tent Event.

Join us at Raider Stadium, get some homecoming photos, pick up a pennant from your era (SOC, SOSC and SOU), then cheer on our Raiders. Please RSVP.

1:00PM Raiders vs College of Idaho Football Game

It’s the homecoming game! Join at Raider Stadium to cheer on our Raiders! Our 2021 back-to-back NAIA National Championship Softball team will be presented their championship rings at halftime!

4:30PM El Paraiso Family and Alumni Post Game Social

This is happening at El Paraiso Restaurant by I-5 south exit.

4:30-7:30PM Raider Fallfest

This event is happening in Raider Village, between Shasta and McLoughlin Halls. There will be games, crafts, music, and an inflatable obstacle course! Join us for this festive fall gathering.

SOU asks those planning to attend events, especially those that require an RSVP, to please RSVP. To do so, go to this link.

Any questions can be directed to Alumni Director Mike Beagle!

The Siskiyou cannot wait to see everyone at the exciting events of homecoming!