Goodbye Spring 2023

It is once again the end of a year. We as students from all backgrounds and walks of life have lived this school year differently but if you’re reading this, we presume you are alive. You made it through another year, even if at times you thought you might not make it. Even if you spent hours crying in your dorm or holed up in a library study room. Maybe you were lucky enough to spend it among friends, maybe they were fake ones or maybe you spent what felt like too much time alone. Maybe this year was the wrong year, the worst of your life. But maybe it was the best and you fear you will never be quite this happy again. Maybe, as many years are, it was a confusing mix of events that you won’t make sense of until much later. Whatever the case may be, we wish you luck on your finals and if this is your last year at SOU happy graduating, good luck on everything that waits for you.
Some resources that might help during finals week,
Hannon Library Finals Schedule
|Jun 11
Sunday
|Jun 12
Monday
|Jun 13
Tuesday
|Jun 14
Wednesday
|Jun 15
Thursday
|Jun 16
Friday
|Jun 17
Saturday
|Hannon Library
|1pm – 11pm
|8am – 11pm
|8am – 11pm
|8am – 9pm
|8am – 9pm
|8am – 5pm
|Closed Commencement
|Research Help Desk
|Closed
|10am – 4pm
|10am – 4pm
|10am – 4pm
|10am – 4pm
|Closed
|–
|Chat Research
|6pm – 9pm
|10am – 4pm
6pm – 9pm
|10am – 4pm
6pm – 9pm
|10am – 4pm
|10am – 4pm
|Closed
|–
|Writing Center
|1:30pm – 7:30pm
|9am – 12:30pm
1:30pm – 7:30pm
|9am – 7:30pm
|9am – 12:30pm
1:30pm – 7:30pm
|9am – 10:30am
11:30am – 5:30pm
|9am – 3:30pm
|–
|Math & Science Labs
|1pm – 4pm
|9am – 7pm
|9am – 7pm
|9am – 7pm
|9am – 7pm
|9am – 5pm
|–
Southern Grounds Finals Schedule
Monday – Friday
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Saturday & Sunday
CLOSED
Summer Hours of Operation – Rec Center
beginning June 20
Monday: 12pm-8pm
Tuesday: 12pm-8pm
Wednesday: 12pm-8pm
Thursday: 12pm-8pm
Friday: 12pm-8pm
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed