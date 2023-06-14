Goodbye Spring 2023

It is once again the end of a year. We as students from all backgrounds and walks of life have lived this school year differently but if you’re reading this, we presume you are alive. You made it through another year, even if at times you thought you might not make it. Even if you spent hours crying in your dorm or holed up in a library study room. Maybe you were lucky enough to spend it among friends, maybe they were fake ones or maybe you spent what felt like too much time alone. Maybe this year was the wrong year, the worst of your life. But maybe it was the best and you fear you will never be quite this happy again. Maybe, as many years are, it was a confusing mix of events that you won’t make sense of until much later. Whatever the case may be, we wish you luck on your finals and if this is your last year at SOU happy graduating, good luck on everything that waits for you.

Some resources that might help during finals week,

Hannon Library Finals Schedule

Jun 11

Sunday Jun 12

Monday Jun 13

Tuesday Jun 14

Wednesday Jun 15

Thursday Jun 16

Friday Jun 17

Saturday Hannon Library 1pm – 11pm 8am – 11pm 8am – 11pm 8am – 9pm 8am – 9pm 8am – 5pm Closed Commencement Research Help Desk Closed 10am – 4pm 10am – 4pm 10am – 4pm 10am – 4pm Closed – Chat Research 6pm – 9pm 10am – 4pm

6pm – 9pm 10am – 4pm

6pm – 9pm 10am – 4pm 10am – 4pm Closed – Writing Center 1:30pm – 7:30pm 9am – 12:30pm

1:30pm – 7:30pm 9am – 7:30pm 9am – 12:30pm

1:30pm – 7:30pm 9am – 10:30am

11:30am – 5:30pm 9am – 3:30pm – Math & Science Labs 1pm – 4pm 9am – 7pm 9am – 7pm 9am – 7pm 9am – 7pm 9am – 5pm –

Southern Grounds Finals Schedule

Monday – Friday

7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday

CLOSED

Summer Hours of Operation – Rec Center

beginning June 20

Monday: 12pm-8pm

Tuesday: 12pm-8pm

Wednesday: 12pm-8pm

Thursday: 12pm-8pm

Friday: 12pm-8pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed