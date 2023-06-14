Goodbye Spring 2023

It is once again the end of a year. We as students from all backgrounds and walks of life have lived this school year differently but if you’re reading this, we presume you are alive. You made it through another year, even if at times you thought you might not make it. Even if you spent hours crying in your dorm or holed up in a library study room. Maybe you were lucky enough to spend it among friends, maybe they were fake ones or maybe you spent what felt like too much time alone. Maybe this year was the wrong year, the worst of your life. But maybe it was the best and you fear you will never be quite this happy again. Maybe, as many years are, it was a confusing mix of events that you won’t make sense of until much later. Whatever the case may be, we wish you luck on your finals and if this is your last year at SOU happy graduating, good luck on everything that waits for you.

Some resources that might help during finals week,

Hannon Library Finals Schedule

Jun 11
Sunday		Jun 12
Monday		Jun 13
Tuesday		Jun 14
Wednesday		Jun 15
Thursday		Jun 16
Friday		Jun 17
Saturday
Hannon Library1pm – 11pm8am – 11pm8am – 11pm8am – 9pm8am – 9pm8am – 5pmClosed Commencement
Research Help DeskClosed10am – 4pm10am – 4pm10am – 4pm10am – 4pmClosed
Chat Research6pm – 9pm10am – 4pm
6pm – 9pm		10am – 4pm
6pm – 9pm		10am – 4pm10am – 4pmClosed
Writing Center1:30pm – 7:30pm9am – 12:30pm
1:30pm – 7:30pm		9am – 7:30pm9am – 12:30pm
1:30pm – 7:30pm		9am – 10:30am
11:30am – 5:30pm		9am – 3:30pm
Math & Science Labs1pm – 4pm9am – 7pm9am – 7pm9am – 7pm9am – 7pm9am – 5pm

Southern Grounds Finals Schedule

Monday – Friday

7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday

CLOSED

Summer Hours of Operation – Rec Center

beginning June 20

Monday: 12pm-8pm

Tuesday: 12pm-8pm

Wednesday: 12pm-8pm

Thursday: 12pm-8pm

Friday: 12pm-8pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

