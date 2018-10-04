ASSOU Kick off to be held Thursday

On Thursday, ASSOU will host its kick off event in SOURS (SU 305) at 6 p.m. It will feature free food, apple cider and pumpkin painting.

Mostly, though, it is a way to meet members of ASSOU representing the student body this year. Individuals from the three branches of government– Executive, Legislative and Judicial– will be present. The event is casual, but according past ASSOU President Torii Uyehara, it is a great event for socializing.

Uyehara explained the event at Tuesday night’s ASSOU senate meeting and has been tabling for voting with Oregon Student Association (OSA) at the Stevenson Union throughout the week.