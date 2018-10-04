Varsity World Film Week Preview

A transnational, bisexual love triangle ensues after a German cake maker’s Israeli lover gets killed in a car accident. In Vichy France, a woman joins forces with a nazi collaborator to save her husband from deportation to a concentration camp. A London politician throws a victory soiree with friends when intrigue and vengeance turn the night into a comically murderous thriller. These are just a few of the internationally acclaimed films selected for this years Varsity World Film Week, at the Varsity Theater.

The event kicks off this Friday Oct. 5, at 12:45 p.m., with a screening of “Scaffolding.” The film is about an Israeli student of literature whose dad wants him to succeed the family scaffolding business. At 6:50 p.m., the special opening night festivities begin.



The opening night festivities screening is of Moving Stories, a documentary about six dancers who travel to different countries teaching children to dance as a self-expressive medium of survivance through poverty, violence and prejudice followed by a Q+A session with the producers. An after-screening party will be at the Cash Bar in Ashland Elks Lodge at 9:45 p.m.

Varsity World Film Week will continue until the following Friday, Oct. 12th, ending with the closing festivities. A dinner at Cucina Biazzi will be held with Arwen Curry, director of “The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin,” a documentary about the acclaimed Oregon feminist author. At 7:00 p.m., the documentary is shown followed by a Q&A session with Curry and a closing night party again at the Cash Bar in Ashland Elks Lodge at 9:45 p.m. Tickets for the films with the opening and closing parties included cost $15.00 each.

Student and Senior tickets are $7.25 and can be purchased at the door or online at catheatres.com. For more ticket and schedule information, as well as the film trailers can be found by going Ashland Independent Film Festival.

The films selected for this year’s festival are:

“Angels Wear White,” Chinese language film by Vivian Qu.

“The Cakemaker,” Hebrew and German language film by Ofir Raul Graizer.

“En el Septimo Dia,” Spanish and English language film by Jim Mckay.

“I Am Not a Witch,” Nyanja language film by Rungano Nyoni.

“In the Last Days of the City,” Arabic language film by Tamer El Said.

“Memoir of War,” French language film by Emmanuel Finkiel based off of Marguerite Duras’ book The War: a Memoir.

“Moving Stories,” English, Hindi, Romanian, and Korean language film by Rob Fruchtman.

“The Other Side of Everything,” Serbian language film by Mila Turajlić.

“The Party,” English language film by Sally Potter

“Scaffolding,” Hebrew language film by Matan Yair.

“What Will People Say,” Norwegian and Urdu language film by Iram Haq.

“The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin,” English language film by Arwen Curry.

“Zama,” Spanish language film by Lucrecia Martel.