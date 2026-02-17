A New Country, A New Court: An International Freshman Finds Her Place at SOU

For many student-athletes, college represents a new level of competition and independence, but for international players, it also means leaving behind familiar surroundings and support systems.

Millie Day, a freshman guard on the Southern Oregon University women’s basketball team, took that leap by moving from England to the United States to pursue both her academic and athletic goals. In this edition of Five Questions With, Day shares her experience adjusting to college basketball in the U.S., navigating life far from home, and finding support through her team during her freshman season.

What motivated you to leave England and come to the United States to play college basketball at SOU?

The United States offers a much wider range of basketball opportunities. There are lower levels, higher levels, and a lot more in between, which England doesn’t really have. England lacks that developmental middle ground between being a newer player and going pro. I decided to come to the U.S. to find the school that was right for me, and SOU provided that opportunity.

What has been the biggest cultural or lifestyle adjustment for you since moving to the U.S.?

It was definitely a cultural change at first, but Oregon is actually pretty similar to England, which made the transition easier. The biggest adjustment has been the language and vocabulary. Even though we speak the same language, the slang and expressions are very different, especially in college. Sometimes people will say things casually that mean something completely different to me, and I’ll miss the joke or have to ask what they mean. It’s something I’m still adjusting to, but it’s also been a fun part of learning a new culture.

How is the style of basketball in the U.S. different from what you were used to playing in England?

In England, I played in more of a development-based program, so it was very free and focused on exploring different ways to play, rather than structure. Here in college, basketball is much more structured. We have more plays to learn, and while you can still play freely, it’s more about making the right decisions within that structure. It’s definitely a lot more physically aggressive here.

What has it been like transitioning to college athletics as a freshman while also being so far away from home?

Transitioning into college athletics as a freshman has been challenging, especially being so far away from home. It’s hard not having your main support system around, like family, where you can just go home, relax, and reset. College basketball is also significantly more physical and demanding than what I was accustomed to in England, so balancing that with being away from home can be challenging at times.

What’s helped a lot is the team. We have a lot of transfer students, and there are six freshmen, including me, so we’re all going through similar transitions. Knowing that we’re all adjusting together makes it easier, and having teammates to lean on has really helped make the experience more manageable.

What are your goals for your freshman season and beyond, both on and off the court?

My goals are to become more consistent and confident in my game. I haven’t been playing basketball for a very long time, so I want to continue developing and adjusting quickly to this level while meeting the standard of the rest of the team. I want to keep improving and do whatever I can to contribute.

Off the court, one of my biggest goals is to get my degree and do well academically. School is really important to me, and I want to make sure I’m balancing basketball with my education. I also want to enjoy my time here, build strong friendships, and make the most of my four years at SOU.

What advice would you give to other international athletes considering U.S. college sports?

I would say go into it confidently and stay strong. It’s not something to be afraid of. Everyone goes through a transition as a freshman, regardless of where they’re from. Coming from another country might make you different, but at the same time, you’re all freshmen going through the same process. Building strong bonds with your teammates is really important so you have people to rely on and can make the transition easier.

I hope this is an experience I never regret, and so far it’s been nothing but positive. I want to look back and know that I made the right decision to put in the work for basketball, but also that I experienced something completely different by moving to another country. There have been ups and downs, but also so many great friendships. I know I’ll look back and feel proud of the hard work I put in, the dreams I chased, and the relationships I built along the way.

As Day continues her freshman season at Southern Oregon University, her journey reflects more than just the adjustment to college basketball, it highlights the resilience and commitment it takes to pursue opportunities far from home. Her experience serves as a reminder that stepping outside of one’s comfort zone can lead to meaningful growth, new connections, and lasting opportunities.

This story was produced in the Winter 2026 section of COMM206 – Multimedia Writing, a course in the Media Innovation curriculum at Southern Oregon University.

Interview by Lydia Traore

Photo courtesy Al Case, SOU Athletics