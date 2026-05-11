Deloitte Plan Frames Next Steps for Response to SOU’s Enduring Financial Crisis

Southern Oregon University is in the middle of a financial reset–and while much of the conversation has taken place in boardrooms and presentations, the outcome will directly shape the student experience in the years ahead.

University leaders are working with the state to finalize a financial sustainability plan that outlines how SOU will operate moving forward. That plan is expected this spring, following a compressed timeline of presentations, listening sessions and board discussions. No final decisions have been announced, but the direction is becoming clearer–and more urgent.

“SOU faces challenging headwinds”

The university’s current position reflects a combination of long-term trends that have been building over the past decade. In materials presented to the Board of Trustees, consultants noted that “SOU faces challenging headwinds locally and nationally,” pointing to declining enrollment, reduced state support and rising costs.

Enrollment declines have had a direct impact on the university’s finances. As fewer students enroll, tuition revenue–the institution’s primary funding source–decreases, while operating costs have continued to rise. Over time, that imbalance has created a structural deficit, meaning the current model costs more to sustain than it generates.

The presentation also makes clear that SOU is not alone. Colleges and universities across the country are navigating similar pressures, driven by demographic shifts, increased competition, and changing expectations about what higher education should deliver.

“The future is about being fast, affordable, and useful”

As part of the assessment process, Deloitte gathered input from students, faculty, staff, and community members. One message stood out:

“The future is about being fast, affordable, and useful.”

That sentiment reflects a broader shift in how higher education is being evaluated. Students are increasingly looking for clear connections between their degrees and career outcomes, while institutions are under pressure to deliver those outcomes efficiently.

Rather than maintaining its current structure at a smaller scale, SOU is being pushed to rethink how it delivers education altogether. The plan suggests a move toward programs that align more directly with workforce needs, offer greater flexibility and can be sustained financially over time.

What could change

While final decisions have not been announced, the presentation outlines areas that are under active review. Academic programs may be restructured, combined or reduced, particularly where enrollment is low or costs are high. Administrative operations are also being evaluated for efficiency, and auxiliary services such as housing, dining and athletics may be expected to operate with greater financial independence.

At the same time, the university is looking to emphasize programs that are closely tied to career pathways and student demand. As one slide notes, the goal is to “align academic programs in a sustainable way to both mission and student demand.”

What this means for students

For current students, the most immediate concern is whether these changes will affect their ability to graduate. While specifics will depend on the final plan, standard university practice requires that students be provided a pathway to complete their degrees, even if programs are modified.

That does not mean the experience will remain unchanged. Students may begin to see fewer course sections offered in certain areas, more structured scheduling and adjustments to how programs are organized. In practical terms, the destination remains the same, but the path may become more defined.

“Organizational and operational changes will need to be made”

The urgency of the situation is reflected in the language used throughout the presentation. One slide states plainly that “organizational and operational changes will need to be made in the next 6 months” to address the university’s financial position.

That timeline underscores how quickly this process is moving. The discussions taking place now are not theoretical–they are tied directly to decisions that will shape the university in the near term.

A university in transition

SOU is not closing. But it is changing.

The central question being asked in these meetings is not whether the university will continue, but what it will become. As one slide frames it, “What should the future of SOU be?”

For students, that question is not abstract. It defines the environment you are learning in today and the one you will graduate into tomorrow. Staying informed, engaged and proactive is the clearest way to navigate what comes next.

Photo courtesy of Michael Parker