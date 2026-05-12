Raiders Ride CCC Tournament Momentum as National Championship Defense Opens at Laurel Park

Postseason softball has returned to Ashland, and Southern Oregon University is once again beginning its national tournament run at home.

The NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round opened Monday at Laurel Park, where the top-seeded Raiders are hosting a five-team, double-elimination bracket that runs through Thursday. Southern Oregon earned hosting privileges by virtue of being the defending NAIA national champion, bringing one of the national tournament’s opening-round sites to Ashland as the Raiders begin their title defense.

The Ashland bracket includes No. 1 Southern Oregon, No. 2 Texas A&M-Texarkana, No. 3 Saint Francis (Ind.), No. 4 Dordt (Iowa) and No. 5 Ottawa (Ariz.). The winner of the bracket advances to the NAIA Softball World Series.

For Southern Oregon, hosting the Opening Round is familiar territory, but this year carries a different feel. It is the first national postseason event hosted at the freshly-renovated Laurel Park, and it comes one week after SOU captured the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament championship in Klamath Falls.

Raiders Bring Championship Momentum Home

Southern Oregon enters the national tournament with one of the strongest postseason résumés in the field, having completed an 12-game unbeaten run through the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament.

The Raiders secured the conference tournament championship Sunday, May 3, defeating College of Idaho 9-1 in six innings at Stilwell Stadium, in Klamath Falls, to complete a four-game sweep through the conference bracket. Southern Oregon closed the tournament the same way it played it: ahead early, clean defensively and dangerous at the plate.

Kierstin Grotewiel supplied the final swing of the CCC Tournament, launching a sixth-inning solo home run for a run-rule walk-off that sealed Southern Oregon’s championship win over College of Idaho.

Raiders Power Past College of Idaho in Conference Championship Game

Southern Oregon set the tone early in the championship game, using the long ball to take control before College of Idaho could settle into the final.

Ari Williams opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, and Brooke Nordahl followed with another two-run shot in the second. College of Idaho answered with its only run on Lena Zahniser’s second-inning homer, but Southern Oregon’s offense never let the Yotes back into the game.

The Raiders put the championship away in the sixth, when Avery Coffin hit a three-run home run before Grotewiel followed with the run-rule walk-off. The back-to-back home runs gave Southern Oregon a 9-1 lead, ending the game in six innings.

The Raiders finished with 17 hits in the championship game. Kalea Thomas went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, Coffin added three hits and three RBIs, and Grotewiel, Williams, Gia Almont and Lexi Ramirez each recorded two hits. Ayla Davies went the distance in the circle, allowing one run while navigating five hits and five walks.

Semifinal Win Over Oregon Tech Sends Raiders to Championship Sunday

Southern Oregon advanced to the championship game with a 4-1 win over Oregon Tech, handing the top-seeded Owls a loss in the winner’s bracket final.

The win gave Southern Oregon control of the tournament. As the only unbeaten team remaining, the Raiders entered the final day of the tournament needing only one win to secure the title, while College of Idaho had to eliminate Oregon Tech before earning a shot at Southern Oregon.

That path mattered. College of Idaho defeated Oregon Tech 7-6 to reach the championship game, but the Yotes would have needed to beat Southern Oregon twice to win the tournament. The Raiders made sure the if-necessary game never arrived.

Early Tournament Wins Set the Tone

Southern Oregon opened the tournament with a 13-2, five-inning win over Simpson, then followed with a 4-1 victory over Eastern Oregon. The win over Eastern Oregon was especially significant, sending the No. 2 seed into the elimination bracket and setting up Southern Oregon’s winner’s bracket matchup with Oregon Tech.

The Raiders’ tournament run was not built on one game or one swing. Southern Oregon never trailed in the tournament, outscored its opponents 30-5 and did not commit an error behind Davies in any of her three complete-game performances.

The power surge also came at the right time. Southern Oregon entered the weekend with 10 home runs through 50 regular-season games, then hit eight during the CCC Tournament. Williams homered twice during the weekend, while Coffin hit the first two home runs of her career in consecutive games.

Thomas was one of Southern Oregon’s most consistent bats throughout the bracket, finishing the tournament 11-for-16 with four straight multi-hit games to raise her batting average to .401. As a team, the Raiders hit .383 during the tournament.

What a Conference Tournament Championship Means for Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, behind regular-season champion Oregon Tech and No. 2 seed Eastern Oregon. The Raiders beat both, then finished the job against a College of Idaho team that had eliminated Eastern Oregon and Oregon Tech on its way to the final. Southern Oregon did not just survive the bracket. It controlled it.

For Southern Oregon, the conference tournament championship does more than add another trophy to the program’s postseason résumé. It confirms that the Raiders are peaking at the right time. Southern Oregon has the pitching, defense, lineup depth and now the timely power to make another serious national push.

Now, the stage shifts to Laurel Park, where the Raiders have an opportunity to turn conference tournament momentum into another national postseason run. Hosting does not guarantee advancement, but it gives Southern Oregon something valuable: a familiar field, a home crowd and a tournament setting shaped around a program that has already proven it can win at the national level.

The Raiders are not simply entering the Opening Round as a conference tournament champion. They are entering as the defending NAIA national champion on a 12-game winning streak, playing at home, with a lineup that found its power at the right time, and a pitching staff that carried championship-level composure through the conference bracket.

For a team beginning its title defense in Ashland, the national tournament is not on the horizon anymore. It is happening now.

Photo by Codi Kirksey/The Siskiyou