Campus Event Elevates Youth Perspectives in a Polarized Political Landscape

Politics is just as important for students as it is for “adults” and those in office. Young people, aged 18-29 make up a large portion of the population, but yet, are not often represented in the polls. Thankfully, that is exactly the problem that SOU student Maisie Bandel-Ramirez is setting out to solve.

Bandel-Ramirez is organizing a civic engagement talk-back event on Jan. 12. Focused on local issues and getting students involved, this will give many people on campus a change for their voices to be heard. Students will have the opportunity to talk about their needs and worries. They will also have a chance to talk with elected officials in the area, and gain direct insight to the way this country is run.

“I’ve gotten really interested in civic engagement and talking about why it’s important to vote, but also to know why people don’t,” Bandel-Ramirez said. “There’s a lot to it, maybe there’s a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the process, or maybe don’t know how to get an absentee ballot. It can be really complicated.”

Attendees will be focused on helping students express their emotions in a safe, educational environment, so that everyone has a chance to say something and to gain support from their peers. The event will be focused on giving participants the education and confidence to show up to the polls with knowledge and passion, while also understanding why younger people in our country seem to avoid the polls.

In addition to students, other participating community members and elected officials include SOU Political Science Professor Bill Hughes, SOU University General Counsel Rob Patridge, Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham, Ashland Councilor Dylan Bloom, and Jackson County Commission candidate Isabella Lee Tibbetts. These people are here to talk to students about actual issues in our communities, ways to solve them or to get involved, and to find ways to support students’ major concerns for the Ashland area.

The goals for this event are to get students involved with local politics, to share stories and personal challenges, and to have a healthy discussion about perspective, involvement, and opinion.

“It’s really just to offer your story, offer your thought, and give whatever little bit of input you have and then pass it on to your peer.”

For those concerned about conflict or confrontation based on the current political climate, rest easy, says Bandel-Ramirez.

“You’re not alone,” she said, “I enjoy being involved in it and that’s still a fear that I feel so you know, take a little comfort in knowing that you’re not alone.”

This event is open to any SOU student, especially if you are looking for opportunities to get your voice heard, get involved with some real work around the community, or just want to share a story with your peers. Anyone from any background is welcome, and there are opportunities for everyone. Through discussion, fellowship, and understanding, Bandel-Ramirez hopes to create a safe environment to help students learn about getting involved and being comfortable sharing their perspectives.

This event will be held Jan. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Rogue River Room in the Stevenson Union.

Photo by Mathew Peterson/The Siskiyou