Lego Beats Pizza in a Cinematic Showdown at Shasta Hall

They tried to have a pizza party at Shasta Hall, but a celebration of The Lego Movie broke out instead.

The fourth floor of Shasta filled with the harmonious voices of Emmet (Chris Pratt), President Business (Will Ferrell), and other Legoland characters. The turnout for the dorm’s film screening was high, with all seating filled, and residents bringing their own chairs, cushions, or sitting on the stairway steps.

Organizers set out Rice Krispie treats and candy, and pizza lingered from an earlier event that few attended. Why did nobody attend the pizza party when The Lego Movie inspired such a high turnout?

It could be thanks to Residential Assistant Ash Bartlet, and her skills at community outreach.

“I sent out a survey to the residents of Shasta, Fourth Floor, West Wing, because I’m the RA of that specific section, to see what kind of events they’d want,” said Bartlet. “And a lot of what I got was uhm, movie nights and then also kind of crafty ideas, and I personally know that free food tends to bring a lot of residents in–everyone loves free food–so I figured making the food into a little crafty idea would be a fun thing to do.”

In addition to interest surveys, the event was also highly advertised around campus, with posters hanging throughout Shasta, and other nearby buildings like Green Springs, The Hawk, and other campus buildings. These posters were put out far in advance and featured a large lego brick.

“I thought it was really set up and everything was really well organized,” said resident Emma Hardy, “and I noticed everyone had a really chill, fun, time.”

Photo by Sophia Maggi/The Siskiyou