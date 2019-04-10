ASSOU elections applications to close this week

The Associated Students of Southern Oregon University (ASSOU) ordered an emergency election committee meeting in Feb. last term.



There, they considered the possibility of changing the required GPA from 2.5 to 3.0 in order to run for President, Vice President or any Senate chair position. Alexis Philips, Southern Oregon University’s Student Body President, argued that ASSOU should not hold a higher standing if other clubs do not as well.



“Life happens and grades may suffer,” said Philips in their meeting. “This keeps people in student government beholden to a requirement and keeps people aware of doing better in their academics so they can keep their position. The strive to do better, to be better.”



A recent email was sent to all SOU students announcing that elections were officially open.

The election applications are due by April 12 before 5 p.m. either via email (assouvicepresident@sou.edu) or can be dropped off in the box labeled “ASSOU Vice President” in the SOURS Leadership Center on the third floor of the SU.



“Being that I’ve had this position now for almost a year, I’ve really been able to see all the impact that we can actually on the students and I don’t think they realize [students] how much work goes into these positions,” said Danny Hernandez, SOU’s Student Body Vice President.



After the application deadline, the election committee will be meeting to deliberate those applicants.



Voting opens April 22, closes April 26 by 5 p.m., and the elected students will be announced the same day.



“If anybody is interested in running, regardless if they have experience in student government or not, I would highly encourage any student to do it,” said Hernandez.



There is a mandatory meeting for those who are interested in running on April 11 in SU 306 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.



For more information, you can check their page on inside.sou.edu/assou.

