Women’s Softball: the first chance for a women’s national title

The game started at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, SOU (51-7) and No. 3 Oklahoma City (60-7).

SOU took the first meeting, 4-2 on Monday night, but OCU set up another by defeating defending champion Science & Arts (Okla.), 3-1, in Tuesday’s elimination-bracket final.

As of 9:15 a.m. SOU is down 8 to 4 at the top of the seventh inning.

The Raiders made it through the winner’s bracket, so they will have two chances to defeat the Stars. If SOU looses, they will play again almost immediately for the title.

According to Nila Lukens, a volleyball player who has been following the season, “If SOU loses this game, they have to turn right back around and play again.”

A game two has been forced just four times in the last ten years.

Students on the SOU football team have been live streaming the game in the Meese Auditorium on campus this morning.

The game has been going already for two hours.

The Raiders have lost back to back games just once since 2017. They have won 11 straight games since then.

This article will be updated as more information becomes relevant.