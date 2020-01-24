Local High School String Quartet to Join the Pros

Featured photo by Michelle Fairless

Written by Erika Sailer

GRANTS PASS, OR: When the touring show “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Rogue Theatre on Feb. 19, the Ashland High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in a musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.

At the show, rock bands face off in a musical showdown. With musicianship and authentic costumes, Beatles tribute band “Abbey Road” plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They engage in a “showdown” with Stones tribute band “Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show,” who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The Grants Pass show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Ashland High School juniors Kaitlyn Kim, Milan Hague, and Adelle Robison and sophomore Eva Mitchell will join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “As Tears Go By,” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

The string quartet (From left to right): Kaitlyn Kim, Eva Mitchell, Milan Hague and Adelle Robison

Quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, the All-State Orchestra and Siskiyou Violins.

The producers of “Beatles vs. Stones” approached Ashland High Director of Orchestra Lauren Trolley looking for a quartet who could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.

Kaitlyn Kim, 17, has been playing violin for eight years, and plays first violin in the quartet. Kim participated in the All-State Orchestra and Siskiyou Violins. “I think of playing violin as an art that I can shape and make my own,” Kim said. Kim is the Lieutenant Governor of the Ashland Area Key Club and a member of the school’s National Honor Society and Math Honor Society. The high-school junior plans to attend a four-year college upon high school graduation.

Eva Mitchell, 16, has been playing violin for nine years and is the quartet’s second violin. She is a member of the Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon. “I am a team player, so I enjoy the aspect of making music in the inclusive and amazing environment that orchestra provides.” Mitchell also enjoys drawing and volunteering at the Asante Three Rivers Hospital. The sophomore plans to attend college upon high school graduation.

Milan Hague, 16, has been playing viola for six years. She has plans to compete in solo and ensemble festivals, as well as band competitions this year. “I enjoy blending together to make pretty music as an orchestra.” Hague is a distance runner on her school’s Cross Country and Track Teams. Hague also is a member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta and plans on going to a four-year college to study Medical Engineering.

Adelle Robison, 17, has been playing cello for five years. She is a member of the Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon. “Getting to play as a full orchestra allows me to appreciate pieces more in depth.” Robinson is a member of the school’s robotics team and plans to attend college upon high school graduation.

Milan Hague and Eva Mitchell are the quartet’s Beatles fans. “I am pretty familiar with the Beatles. My favorite song of theirs is ‘The Long and Winding Road,” Hague, viola player, said.

“I really like listening to the Beatles. One of my favorites is ‘Yesterday’. It’s very lyrical and a really nice song,” Mitchell, violinist said.

Tribute band “Abbey Road”, will engage in a barrage of hits against Rolling Stones tribute band “Satisfaction”. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Rogue Theatre on Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $33 – $53 and may be purchased by phone at 541-471-1316, online at www.roguetheatre.org or at five ticket outlets listed on the venue’s website.