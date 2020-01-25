Wynonna Judd & the Big Noise Coming to the Ashland Armory

Mark your calendars folks, Wynonna Judd & the Big Noise are bringing the fun and the music to the Ashland Armory on Wednesday, January 29th. Selling over 30-million albums during her 34-year career, Judd’s commanding voice will get you on your feet and bring tears to your eyes. Once dubbed “the greatest country singer since Patsy Cline” by Rolling Stone magazine, Judd has won over 60 awards and brags countless chart topping singles.

Joined by The Big Noise, lead by her husband, Cactus Moser, Wynonna Judd & the Big Noise released their first album in 2016. The group brings out the sound of Judd’s country roots while molding it with modern music. The end result will bring any audience to their feet!

Tickets are available for purchase online and will end on January 28th.