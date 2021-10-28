Halloween 2021 Events, Parties, and Haunted Houses

Image Credit: lajajakids.com

With Halloween just under a week away with the return of in-person events, The Siskiyou would like to highlight some Halloween events you can go to this week!

SOU Events

Halloween Climbing Night: October 29th from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Rec Center

Come on down to the Rec Center and experience Halloween Climbing Night! The climbing center will have a Halloween theme and special climbing routes will be made for the event. A costume contest will be held during the event, and there will be plenty of games to play and prizes to win. Here is this link for more info.

RVSB presents: Monsters & Mayhem: October 31st from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Music Hall

The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band will be performing the first concert of the school year. The concert will be called Monsters and Mayhem, and the band will be performing Halloween theme music. Admission is free to students, so come on down for some fun! Click this link for more information.

Haunted Houses

Just Scream Haunted House

Located at 2065 Lars Way Medford, OR 97501 just behind Rogue Karting. This haunted house is a family-friendly one with the recommendation of kids being 7 or older. Those who are 7 through 12 must be accompanied by an adult. This haunted house promises dark twisted takes on fairy tales, ghouls, goblins, and even zombies. Admission per person is six dollars and the link is provided below for more info.

Nightmares on the Rogue

Located just behind the Best Buy in Medford on Hilton Road. This one is suitable for all ages and is full of glowing reviews on Oregonhauntedhouses.com. Beginning at a campsite and taking you through a swamp area and a scary village of natives with voodoo mixed in, this haunted house promises to be a very scary ride from beginning to end. General admission is 15 dollars, click this link for more info.

Circus of Screams

This haunted house is located in Eagle Point, on highway 62. Having been put on every year since 2007, Circus of Screams has been a favorite among Oregonians here in the Rogue Valley. Tickets start at 10 dollars but booking in advance for the event is required and your group can be up to 8 people. The link is here for more info.

Nightmare Chamber

This haunted house is located in Medford, on 10 E. 3rd Street. This year is special as it will be its final season, but they are going out with a bang. With the promise of short lines and admission being 12 dollars, they want as many people they can get to show up. They even plan on doing a winter theme haunted house in December to end things off. The link for more info is here.

Community Events and Parties

BASE Halloween Jamboree: October 31st, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

This event is over at the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford. Hosted by BASE Oregon, the event promises live music, food vendors, games, and even prizes to win. The event is also to help show in support of black student unions and will indeed be a family-friendly event. The link here will provide more information.

Callahan’s Mountain Vibes – Haunted Mountain Halloween Costume Party

This event is located right at 7100 Old Highway 99 South Ashland, OR 97520, on October 30th from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM. This event will be a party that promises DJs, dancing, drinks, giveaways, etc. You are highly encouraged to bring your costume with you and party all night long and even rent out a room for the night. You must be 21 years or older to attend though, and advance tickets are 20 dollars with 25 dollars for tickets at the front door. The link is below for more info.

Samhain (Halloween) Masquerade: Saturday, October 30, 06:00 PM – 11:00 PM

This event is located at Elder Apothecary #5 N Main St Ashland OR 97520. This event promises to be a Masquerade for those looking for a party with a bit more class. There will be live singing, dancing, mocktails, a tarot reader, and a costume contest just to name a few. Advance tickets go for 20 dollars but are in high demand right now. The link here will provide more information.