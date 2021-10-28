ASSOU Meeting Recap, October 26th

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26th – The meeting of the Associated Students of Southern Oregon University was called to order by Speaker of the Senate Mindy Welsh at 6:01 pm. Welsh began with the Land Acknowledgment, before approving the agenda with no objections. Welsh then entertained a motion to approve the 10/12 minutes to update the misspelling of a name, the vote was quickly approved. The rest of Welsh’s time was spent reporting on the past week, notably, a recent by-laws meeting. The result of which was one of the main things on the night’s agenda.

The President met with SOU Vice President Neil Woolf last Friday. Key takeaways include: (1) Setting up cabinet-to-cabinet meetings. The first meeting will take place on Monday, November 1st. (2) The University is planning to slowly return to charging students late fees for tuition. The President highly encouraged Woolf to post this information everywhere as students should be made aware of when the charging of late fees goes into effect.

The Judicial Branch was approved for another Associate Justice at their last budget meeting. The job description for this paid position can be found here. If any students are interested, applications will begin to go out soon.

The Cabinet shared that two organizations were asking for money from the student fee reserve. The first request, which is estimated to cost $20k, came from Jill Smedstadt to replace the fence around the community garden. The other request came from a sports club that was invoiced after the rollover period.

Administration stressed the importance of having fun this Homecoming/Halloween weekend while being smart, mindful and staying safe. OSPIRG had nothing to share.

Student Body Vice President Mason Healy-Patterson spoke on behalf of SOU’s Residence Hall Association and National Resident Hall Honorary, announcing that general assembly should be happening soon.

Clubs will be having a required training for anyone that is either in a club or a leader, while Committee’s gave an update that the Elections Committee will have a preliminary meeting soon.

Moving on to the two line items for that evening’s meeting: (1) The by-laws, which were updated and condensed to be more efficient, were all approved with no objections. (2) The election of the new Vice Speaker, Pascal-Jumeaus Brassuer, who ran unopposed, was officially given the title.

Open forum was short, with the meeting officially adjourned at 6:58 pm