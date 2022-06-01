School Shooting in Uvalde, TX Kills 19 Children and 2 Teachers

Photo by Jae C. Hong/AP

On May 24, 2022, there was a school shooting that ended in the deaths of 19 elementary school students and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Reporters are saying this is the deadliest school shooting in over a decade, since the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Connecticut back in 2012.

The gunman, identified by officials as 18-year-old senior Salvador Ramos of Uvalde High School, is dead at the hands of Border Control, according to local authorities.

The school, Robb Elementary School, taught only a small number of students ranging from second to fourth graders. Of those students, 19 were killed and others were injured during the shooting. The kids who died are as follows:

Makenna Lee Elrod, age 10

Layla Salazar, age 11

Maranda Mathis, age 11

Nevaeh Bravo, age 10

Jose Manuel Flores Jr., age 10

Xavier Lopez, age 10

Tess Marie Mata, age 10

Rojelio Torres, age 10

Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia, age 9

Eliahna A. Torres, age 10

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, age 10

Jacklyn Cazares, age 9

Uziyah Garcia, age unknown

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, age 10

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, age 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, age 10

Amerie Jo Garcia, age 10

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, age 10

Alithia Ramirez, age 10

There were also 2 teachers who died bravely protecting their students, Irma Garcia age 48, and Eva Mireles age 44.

It has been reported that the shooter was inside the school on a rampage for over an hour, and many onlookers urged the police to enter the building to protect the students. However, they did not enter due to safety reasons. One bystander in particular, Javier Cazares, whose daughter Jacklyn died in the attack, rallied some other bystanders to charge into the school as they did not believe officers were taking enough action to stop the shooter. “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” Cazares said. “More could have been done. They were unprepared.”

When Ramos arrived on the campus, the shooter barricaded himself in a single classroom and shot the students and teachers who were inside with an AR-15 rifle he had purchased only days before. It took at least 40 minutes for the classroom to be breached by authorities.

Ramos had shot and injured his grandmother before going to the school and opening fire on 19 children and 2 teachers. The grandmother survived her injuries, but remains in critical condition. The tragic event happened less than two weeks after the shooting of a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, where 10 people were killed.

Attached below are donation sources to help the families who lost their loved ones to the shooting.

This link is for the family of Irma and Joe Garcia. Irma was one of the brave teachers who died in the shooting, and Joe was her husband who died a few days later of a heart attack.

This link is for the general relief of those affected by the shooting.