SOU Student Film Festival: Film List, Date, Ticket Price, and Details

Image credit SOU Film Festival Instagram

Tomorrow, June 1st at 6:00 PM, the students of Southern Oregon University will be lined up to attend the SOU Student Film Festival. The film festival will be at the Varsity Theater in downtown Ashland, and will be under two hours and have an after-party at Hearsay, just a block away from the theater. The film festival will play 21 films made by students of the digital cinema program. In total, there were 45 films that were submitted to the festival, and only 21 made the cut; here are the films that made it with the directors who made them:

Post – Hu – Mous (Ep.1 He Sold His Soul…) directed by PJ Doolin & Jamison Winternitz

Can I Touch the Ball? directed by Logan Ryan Vosburg

Clay Roots directed by Emma Love Berens

Southern Oregon: Small Farm directed by Sao Beasley

The Next Best Documentary directed by Kade Linville

Mt. Shasta Spring Rally directed by Ian McLeod

The Hawk directed by Willem Hagman

we are twenty years old directed by Caleb Hefner, Beck Weiser

The Struggle to Pass directed by Dakota Runyon-Trapp

Emotions directed by Camille Cameo Ireland

Box of Nothing directed by Nash Bennett

Psycho directed by Ian McLeod

Timeless directed by Zion Blackburne

The Watcher directed by PJ Doolin

The Gorsh Gang directed by Jack Hannan

Sponsored By… directed by Alex Kramer, Kat Brown

Evil iOS Update directed by Darius Jackson

A Lithian Tradition directed by Marvin Walder

Out of Sorts directed by Althea Keiser

A Bad Feeling directed by Whitney Beth Clark

Cyber Run Directed by Mason Comer

While not all the 45 films could make it, the programming committee for the festival is pleased with everything that got submitted and does encourage those who submitted to submit again next year.

During the afterparty, there will be a small award ceremony. The categories will be Best Narrative Film, Best Art Film, Best Editing, Best Acting, Best Cinematography, Best Documentary, Best Screen Story, Best Picture, and Best Audience Award. There is also an audience vote for the best film; they will be able to vote through a QR scan. Then the rest of the awards will be decided on by a panel of judges, many of whom work as advisors and teachers are Southern Oregon University.

Tickets are free to students. It will be five dollars for anyone else, and for the afterparty, tickets will be five dollars for both students and the public. The festival will be held at the varsity theater at 166 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520, on June 1st at 6:00 PM.