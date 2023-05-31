SOU Film Festival: Film List

Congratulations to the SOU Student Film Festival participants! Out of 59 films, 14 were selected for the festival. The festival will take place at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland on Wednesday, June 7th at 6 PM with an afterparty at the Ashland Springs.

The Selections for 2023 are:

bAbraham Lincoln Director: Mason Rubino

The Legend of Lost Cabin Director: Kade Linville

Tom’s Comedy Hour Director: Thomas Isenhart

The Lost Years of Shakespeare Director: Tabitha Wheeler

Wizz O’s Director: Nick Borden

Checkout Director: Jack Michael Hannan

Objects in Time Submitter: Shelby Huggins

Coboss Director: Alexander Ashmore

Us, Against The Current Director: Blythe Lloyd

In The Headlights Director: Whitney B. Clark

Phil Takes Photos Director: Nash Bennett

What Makes Life Worth Living Director: AJ Carter

Caught Me On A Bad Night Director: Willem Him Hagman

Identity Thief Director: Lucas Adelman

Students will be tabling in the Stevenson Union Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from May 15th to June 6th!

Screening is free for students but seating is limited so be sure to pick up your ticket!

After-party tickets are $5 for all and are also limited!

For more information and to see updates follow @SOUStudentFF on Instagram.