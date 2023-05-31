SOU Film Festival: Film List

Congratulations to the SOU Student Film Festival participants! Out of 59 films, 14 were selected for the festival. The festival will take place at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland on Wednesday, June 7th at 6 PM with an afterparty at the Ashland Springs.
The Selections for 2023 are:
bAbraham Lincoln Director: Mason Rubino
The Legend of Lost Cabin Director: Kade Linville
Tom’s Comedy Hour Director: Thomas Isenhart
The Lost Years of Shakespeare Director: Tabitha Wheeler
Wizz O’s Director: Nick Borden
Checkout Director: Jack Michael Hannan
Objects in Time Submitter: Shelby Huggins
Coboss Director: Alexander Ashmore
Us, Against The Current Director: Blythe Lloyd
In The Headlights Director: Whitney B. Clark
Phil Takes Photos Director: Nash Bennett
What Makes Life Worth Living Director: AJ Carter
Caught Me On A Bad Night Director: Willem Him Hagman
Identity Thief Director: Lucas Adelman
Students will be tabling in the Stevenson Union Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from May 15th to June 6th!
Screening is free for students but seating is limited so be sure to pick up your ticket!
After-party tickets are $5 for all and are also limited!
For more information and to see updates follow @SOUStudentFF on Instagram.