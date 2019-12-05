Photo by Indigo Creek Outfitters

Have any skis that are gathering dust in your closet? Are you looking for something new for an outdoor adventure? Come on down to the Ashland Ski & Gear Swap in the Rogue River Room in the Stevenson Union on Saturday the 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday the 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The sale includes plenty of items, from clothing to gear! Looking for some cheaper options? Come back Sunday for 25% off a majority of the items.

If you’re planning on selling you must register their items online on their seller page. Drop off times are Thursday the 5th 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday the 6th 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is a $2.00 register fee per item, but if your item sells then you get 80% of the sale price! Unsold gear can be picked up on December 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Ski Swap is also looking for some volunteers. If interested please fill out one of their volunteer forms and get ready for an awesome Ski Swap!