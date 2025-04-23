Ashland Fringe Festival Coming This May

A performance from the 2024 Oregon Fringe Festival. Credit to Discover Southern Oregon from their article “Oregon Fringe Festival: Celebrating the Arts.”
From May 2nd to May 4th, Ashland will debut the Ashland Fringe Festival. Inspired by the previous Oregon Fringe Festival, this festival, run by SOU alumni, is a celebration of all things art and will bring a host of incredible performers and artists to Ashland.
As the name suggests, Ashland Fringe Festival aims to bring unconventional art to the public. Whether it’s a concept album accompanied by marionette performances or a theatrical adaptation of a cult-classic cartoon, this festival puts unique art at its forefront.
This year, Ashland Fringe is partnering with Rockafairy, a Rogue Valley nonprofit focused on making art accessible for everyone. As part of that mission, Ashland Fringe is completely free—no entrance fees will be required for any of the performances. It’s an incredible opportunity to see a variety of art you may not encounter in more traditional settings.
For a full schedule of performances and locations, visit ashlandfringe.org or follow them on Instagram @ashlandfringe. This year, the featured artists come from all over Oregon and beyond. The list includes:
Music:
Canvas Rose – Canvas Rose
Eel Sallad – Eel Sallad
Elbow Room Taiko – Elbow Room Taiko
fruitgirl world – fruitgirl
Gentle Boys In Timber Towns – Jack Isenhart and Nick Simons
Girl Jazz Society – Boise State University Girl Jazz Society
Mountaintop Sound Performance – Mountaintop Sound
Simple Music and Simple Words – Johnny Moore
SPACEPOP – Tuffshed & John Johns
The Desire to Be Different – Tatjana Juliette
Theatre/Performing Arts:
86 – Isaac Glace
Applegate Anthologies – Little Apple Players
Big Top (and Bottom) Drag and Burlesque show – Pansy Palace Productions
Children of Archfiend – Andromeda Productions
How To Get Appointments By Telephone – Gay Innocent Heartless
In Love and Pizza – Nicole Medema
IN-BODY – Songbird & Starling
Into the Unknown – Rosemary Kesselring
My Pocket – Mags Brown
No Change, No Relief – Jasmine Welks & Tegan Kelley
Pandemonium – House of LaVicious
The Dishwasher – Naked Living Room
The Suitors of Columbina – Zanni Nation
The Violet Door: A new play reading in two acts – Meredith Cook and Lucia Kaelin
Film:
Artifice – Ryan Fogleman
Eyes Beyond – Zenith Stec
SIGMA – Lucas Adelman
Thicker Than Blood – Sav Skoviak
Universal Language: An Anthology of Sustainable Community – Riley Carter & Sierra Garrett
Visual Arts:
Florigraphy – Jessica Lee Findleton
Footloose Freedom of Zines – Southern Oregon Zine Society
Garden of Chrome – Carli Lamberto
Hannah Lynn
Koi – Bee Baxter
La Lucha – Jaime Delacruz
Piles & Complex Fires – Sarah M Peters
Queer Joy – Emily Perry
Rogue Tiny Art Machines – Brenna Culbert aka South Ashland Rat
Time is Not a Thief it is a Teacher – Siena Schofield
Upcycled Street Art – Dtour
Wheel of Misfortune – KYRIANNA
Windows – Salmon Rowe