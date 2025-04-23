Ashland Fringe Festival Coming This May

A performance from the 2024 Oregon Fringe Festival. Credit to Discover Southern Oregon from their article “Oregon Fringe Festival: Celebrating the Arts.”

From May 2nd to May 4th, Ashland will debut the Ashland Fringe Festival. Inspired by the previous Oregon Fringe Festival, this festival, run by SOU alumni, is a celebration of all things art and will bring a host of incredible performers and artists to Ashland.

As the name suggests, Ashland Fringe Festival aims to bring unconventional art to the public. Whether it’s a concept album accompanied by marionette performances or a theatrical adaptation of a cult-classic cartoon, this festival puts unique art at its forefront.

This year, Ashland Fringe is partnering with Rockafairy, a Rogue Valley nonprofit focused on making art accessible for everyone. As part of that mission, Ashland Fringe is completely free—no entrance fees will be required for any of the performances. It’s an incredible opportunity to see a variety of art you may not encounter in more traditional settings.

For a full schedule of performances and locations, visit ashlandfringe.org or follow them on Instagram @ashlandfringe. This year, the featured artists come from all over Oregon and beyond. The list includes:

Music:

Canvas Rose – Canvas Rose

Eel Sallad – Eel Sallad

Elbow Room Taiko – Elbow Room Taiko

fruitgirl world – fruitgirl

Gentle Boys In Timber Towns – Jack Isenhart and Nick Simons

Girl Jazz Society – Boise State University Girl Jazz Society

Mountaintop Sound Performance – Mountaintop Sound

Simple Music and Simple Words – Johnny Moore

SPACEPOP – Tuffshed & John Johns

The Desire to Be Different – Tatjana Juliette

Theatre/Performing Arts:

86 – Isaac Glace

Applegate Anthologies – Little Apple Players

Big Top (and Bottom) Drag and Burlesque show – Pansy Palace Productions

Children of Archfiend – Andromeda Productions

How To Get Appointments By Telephone – Gay Innocent Heartless

In Love and Pizza – Nicole Medema

IN-BODY – Songbird & Starling

Into the Unknown – Rosemary Kesselring

My Pocket – Mags Brown

No Change, No Relief – Jasmine Welks & Tegan Kelley

Pandemonium – House of LaVicious

The Dishwasher – Naked Living Room

The Suitors of Columbina – Zanni Nation

The Violet Door: A new play reading in two acts – Meredith Cook and Lucia Kaelin

Film:

Artifice – Ryan Fogleman

Eyes Beyond – Zenith Stec

SIGMA – Lucas Adelman

Thicker Than Blood – Sav Skoviak

Universal Language: An Anthology of Sustainable Community – Riley Carter & Sierra Garrett

Visual Arts:

Florigraphy – Jessica Lee Findleton

Footloose Freedom of Zines – Southern Oregon Zine Society

Garden of Chrome – Carli Lamberto

Hannah Lynn

Koi – Bee Baxter

La Lucha – Jaime Delacruz

Piles & Complex Fires – Sarah M Peters

Queer Joy – Emily Perry

Rogue Tiny Art Machines – Brenna Culbert aka South Ashland Rat

Time is Not a Thief it is a Teacher – Siena Schofield

Upcycled Street Art – Dtour

Wheel of Misfortune – KYRIANNA

Windows – Salmon Rowe