A Look Inside Print Club’s “Monotype Prints Workshop”

Print Club Vice President Londen working on a monoprint.

On Friday, May 2, Print Club hosted a workshop teaching students how to make monotype prints. Led by club Vice President Londen, the workshop was very beginner-friendly and gave everyone an opportunity to experiment with this unique art form.

To kick off the workshop, everyone went outside and gathered plants to use in their prints. The variety of plants students gathered created many interesting patterns on their final products.

Afterwards, Londen did a demonstration on how to actually make a monoprint. First, you need to spread ink over your surface with a brayer. For this project, we used water-based ink, which created vibrant prints while also being easy to clean up. After the surface is sufficiently inked, you can add a variety of different items to your print to create interesting textures. Londen made use of buttons, lace, and plants to create dynamic visuals. To finish off the print, you place your paper on top of the ink and items, then press until the ink is transferred.

Another technique Londen demonstrated was drawing on the paper while it was set on top of ink. This pressed the ink into the paper, allowing clean line art to print on the paper. Londen demonstrated these techniques with clear expertise; their prints showed evident familiarity with the art form and a willingness to experience with a range of approaches.

Print Club has also held a paper-making event, and they have many more exciting meetings events in store for the weeks ahead. If you enjoy print-making, art, or just want to try a new form of creativity, Print Club is a great place to spend your afternoon.