ASSOU Meeting Recap, April 20th

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20th – The meeting of the Associated Students of Southern Oregon University was called to order by the Speaker of the Senate at 6:02pm. She began with the Land Acknowledgement, then moved on to amending the agenda with no objections. All pending and current minutes were approved without objection, except for the 4/6 minutes, which contained some errors and omissions.

During Reports from the Senate, the previous senator’s resignation was acknowledged and the conviction of Derek Chauvin was celebrated. Earth Week plans are going ahead as planned with the selfie petition, and two people have applied for open positions that they will be interviewed for next week.

The president kept their report short with two items, talking for a bit about a new hire and advertising for the upcoming Covid-19 Town Hall meeting.

Judicial wanted to thank all attendees in the Senate for their professionalism.

The Cabinet had nothing to share.

Administration quickly commented on the quality of recent town halls and congratulated all government members on their bravery and perseverance in these challenging times. There was a friendly reminder on how alumni and faculty are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Make sure to sign up!

OSPIRG shared the schedule on Earth Day events, including a panel, a summit and a screening of Before the Flood.

RHA has officially planned and set into motion their annual block party, on June 1st at a to-be-determined time. NRHH has set the date for their final Pancake Feed on June 2nd around general dinner time, with some outdoor activities. They’ve also set their service project, working with the Smithsonian to transcribe historical documents and recordings.

Clubs reminded that there was still plenty of time to apply for funding, as well as the Club Board Director slot opening up on Handshake soon.

Committees spoke on the results of the first meeting of the Spring Term Curriculum Committee, approving the 2021-2022 English Curriculum with several additions.

Moving on to old business, first up was the confirmation of the Executive Hire. After a bit of discussion on Keely’s excellent qualifications, she was confirmed 6/0/1. Then, they moved to approving the legislation rule updates put forward by Lenora. After a spirited discussion, it was approved 6/0/1. There was no new business.

After a good stretch of open forum during which the issues with minutes were discussed, there were two announcements, that election applications were open and a reminder on an upcoming meeting. The meeting was officially adjourned at 6:51pm.