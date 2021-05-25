The 2021 Virtual SOU Career and Internship Fair

Photo courtesy of SOU Career Connections

Get ready for SOU’s virtual Career and Internship Fair!

The virtual event will occur on Wednesday, May 26th, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be hosted on SOU’s student job and internship application website, Handshake. Registration is open right up until the event, and students need to sign up for sessions to meet with employers.

The Career and Internship Fair is an opportunity to meet with possible future employers from diverse industries while also exploring potential part-time and full-time jobs and internships. During this virtual fair, employers will host 30-minute group information sessions along with 10 minute one on one conversations.

Guests include employers from Ashland Food Co-Op, the Oregon Department of Human Services, the Peace Corps, Asante, the Ashland YMCA, and KOBI-TV.

The Siskiyou spoke with Max Brooks about the event, who said that students should know that every employer there is excited to talk to students. “We all know that interviewing and networking can be hard, but remembering how much these recruiters want to meet SOU students can help alleviate some of the pressure,” he said. He also hopes that students walk away from the event with job and internship offers or know the next steps in securing the position. “Beyond that, though, I hope that the fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about new employers and fields, expand their professional networks, and practice their networking skills.”

“The SOU Career and Internship Fair is for all kinds of students, not just those about to graduate and in need of a full time job,” Brooks said. “There are employers from a wide array of industries and locations, and I encourage students to keep an open mind.” One of the most essential parts of finding work is putting yourself out there, and the Career and Internship Fair is just the place for that.

This event is hosted by SOU’s Office of Career Connections, students can register here. If you have any questions, you can email Max Brooks (brooksm@sou.edu) or Joelle Khairallah (khairallj@sou.edu).