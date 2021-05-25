ASSOU Announces Election Results for the 2021-2022 School Year

Photo courtesy of ASSOU

The following results for the ASSOU election were made official last night. The new ASSOU leaders will be sworn in on June 8th.



They are all looking forward to hearing from you and to being in service to the SOU community.



President & Vice President

Phoenix Ramirez and Gabrielle Slyfield

Academic Advocacy Senator

Keeley Reiners

Accessibility Senator

Brenda Ledezma

Campus Life & Housing Senator

Jay Santos

Clubs & Organizations Senator

Mindy Welsh

Gender Equity & Sexual Diversity Senator

Lenora Owens

Multicultural Affairs Senator

Pascal-Jumeaus Brassuer

Non-Traditional Senator

Franklin Paul Jeffers

Recreation, Outdoor & Athletic Programs (ROAP) Senator

Mia Santander

The Siskiyou will supply more information as it comes available. Please stay tuned!