ASSOU Announces Election Results for the 2021-2022 School Year

Photo courtesy of ASSOU
The following results for the ASSOU election were made official last night. The new ASSOU leaders will be sworn in on June 8th.
They are all looking forward to hearing from you and to being in service to the SOU community.
President & Vice President
Phoenix Ramirez and Gabrielle Slyfield
Academic Advocacy Senator
Keeley Reiners
Accessibility Senator
Brenda Ledezma
Campus Life & Housing Senator
Jay Santos
Clubs & Organizations Senator
Mindy Welsh
Gender Equity & Sexual Diversity Senator
Lenora Owens
Multicultural Affairs Senator
Pascal-Jumeaus Brassuer
Non-Traditional Senator
Franklin Paul Jeffers
Recreation, Outdoor & Athletic Programs (ROAP) Senator
Mia Santander
The Siskiyou will supply more information as it comes available. Please stay tuned!