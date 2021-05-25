ASSOU Announces Election Results for the 2021-2022 School Year

Autumn MickettiASSOU, Featured, SOU Students Vote

Photo courtesy of ASSOU

The following results for the ASSOU election were made official last night. The new ASSOU leaders will be sworn in on June 8th.

They are all looking forward to hearing from you and to being in service to the SOU community.

President & Vice President 
Phoenix Ramirez and Gabrielle Slyfield 
Academic Advocacy Senator 
Keeley Reiners
Accessibility Senator 
Brenda Ledezma 
Campus Life & Housing Senator 
Jay Santos 
Clubs & Organizations Senator 
Mindy Welsh
Gender Equity & Sexual Diversity Senator 
Lenora Owens
Multicultural Affairs Senator 
Pascal-Jumeaus Brassuer
Non-Traditional Senator 
Franklin Paul Jeffers
Recreation, Outdoor & Athletic Programs (ROAP) Senator
Mia Santander

The Siskiyou will supply more information as it comes available. Please stay tuned!

Related Posts

May 23, 2021 0

Experience Hollywood Magic at the Student Film Festival

May 15, 2021 0

ASSOU Meeting Recap, May 11

May 11, 2021 0

SOU’s Changes to Pass/No Pass UPDATE

Leave a Reply