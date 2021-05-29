Let’s Get Vaccinated! All the Information You Need to Schedule a Vaccine Appointment

Photo by Penn State University

Vaccinations for the COVID-19 virus are officially in full swing in the great state of Oregon. Students, faculty, and all other Jackson County locals are now eligible to receive both shots of the vaccine, with Moderna and Pfizer being most commonly available. As vaccination rates continue to increase, Governor Kate Brown has offered the public an incentive to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19, lifting the mask mandate for those who have received both doses and have waited the two week interim period.

Vaccines are free and available to the public, meaning it might not be too late for the beaver state to have its hot girl summer. Provided below is a comprehensive list of places to go in Jackson County to receive both first and second doses of the vaccines:

SOU Student Health and Wellness Center

The health center has the Moderna vaccine available to all students and faculty by appointment. To schedule an appointment, you can click here.

Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center at the Expo (Central Point)

The center offers both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and is drive-through only. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary. For directions to the Expo and all other inquiries, visit this link.

Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Medford)

The clinic offers Pfizer as a vaccine option, is open to the public by appointment, and offers translation for non-English speakers. To schedule an appointment, click here.

BiMart Pharmacy (Ashland)

Open to the public by appointment only. To schedule, visit this link.

Walgreens (Medford & Ashland)

Vaccination by appointment only. Visit this link to check vaccine availability and to make an appointment.

Walmart (Medford)

Appointment preferred but not necessary. Click here for more information on appointments and vaccine availability.

Many people receiving the vaccine have reported temporary side effects from either the first or second dose. To understand more about the immune response to the vaccine and its effects, go ahead and check this link from the Mayo Clinic.