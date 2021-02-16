The Hannon Library to Rent Out Study Rooms to Students

Photo by Tally Broderick

The Hannon Library has started to let students check out keys to study rooms. The Siskiyou had an opportunity to speak with Mallory Wilkerson who is the Promotion, Communication, & Design Assistant

Where do you check out a study room, and is there a cost associated?

To check out a key to a study room, SOU students, faculty, and staff can visit the Tech Help Desk on the first floor of Hannon Library whenever the library is open. To prioritize our campus community’s safety, a limited number of rooms are available each day to allow for appropriate distancing within the library and for the rooms to be cleaned and quarantined in between uses. Key checkout is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is no cost associated with checking out a study room key.

How many students can be in a room together and for how long?

During the pandemic, study rooms are limited to single-occupant use only, and each individual must wear a face covering while using a study room. Study room keys can be checked out for four hours at a time and can be renewed in person at the Tech Help Desk or by chat. Renewals are limited to library hours.

What is the protocol for cleaning once a group has left?

After a study room key is returned to the tech help desk, our tech help staff will clean the study room using an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer. The study room will also sit empty for at least 24 hours between uses to reduce the risk of any potential airborne transmission. Additionally, cleaning supplies are available in all study rooms for students, staff, and faculty to wipe down high touch surfaces.

What are study room/library hours during Winter Term, and will it change for spring term?

Winter Term hours for Hannon Library are Sunday through Thursday, 10 am to 4 pm. Hannon Library is currently closed on Fridays and Saturdays. At this time Hannon Library’s hours will stay the same for Spring Term, but hours are subject to change. To stay up to date, visit the library hours page on Hannon Library’s website or follow us on social media.

Will study rooms be available for midterms/finals?

Study rooms will be available on a first-come, first-served basis this term during midterms and finals week.

Lastly: if students have questions about them, where can they contact them?

If a student has a question about study rooms, they can chat with Hannon Library’s tech help staff or email techhelpstaff@sou.edu.