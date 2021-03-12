ASSOU Meeting Recap, March 9th

Photo courtesy of ASSOU

TUESDAY, MARCH 9th – Speaker of the Senate Michael Surgeon called the meeting of the Associated Students of Southern Oregon University (ASSOU) to order at 6:01pm. First, he went over the meetings agenda very quickly, before amending the agenda (a minor change) with no objections. Also with no objections, the minutes from February 16th, 23rd and March 2nd were approved all at once.

The president’s report was passed across by Violet Crain, reporting on the approval of the budget and final swearing-ins.

Judicial shared a statement on how, while they appreciate comments, it is preferred that chair members hold off on excessive in-meeting remarks, yielding that job to Judicial itself. Judicial also brought up a reminder on two attendance student body bylaws.

OSPIRG announced a gala fundraiser this thursday.

RHA had no updates, but NRHH reported on their tri-annual pancake feed happening tomorrow.

Athletics talked about the women’s and men’s away soccer games and their future plans, plus the women’s wrestling team is heading off to nationals soon.

Clubs are working on club relationships and talked a bit about fund allocation.

In terms of new business, ASSOU swore in the new Executive Director, Raquel Amezquita. Then, there was an interview for the Accessibility Senator, wherein they moved to go to an executive session. That motion passed 8-0-1. Michael Surgeon announced that Madi Ross had just been elected as the new Accessibility Senator. She was sworn in immediately. The final item on the agenda was a discussion on SOU online proctored exams. The discussion was largely very negative against proctored exams.

Finally, there was a short open forum and one announcement, about the next meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 6:53.