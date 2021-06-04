And the Winners of the SOU Student Film Festival Are….

Photo courtesy of SOU Student Film Festival
Last night the SOU Student Film Festival hosted students and community members for a magical, socially distanced, film festival. The night was full of Hollywood magic, an SOU walk of fame, and many excited viewers. At the end of the evening awards were distributed for categories like Best Short Script and Best Cinematography. These were split by audience awards and juror awards. The jurors included John Tufts from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Eric Ernst from Mixed-ish, and Chris Nibley, a cinematographer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Below is the full list of winners. Congratulations to everyone!
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM
1st Place WINNER: “The Rehabilitator,” directed by Bryce Kelly
2nd Place: “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” directed by Megan Menne
Honorable Mention: “A-O-K,” directed by Caleb Hefner & Will Borja
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT SCRIPT
1st Place WINNER: “Cycles” by Ezra Farner
2nd Place: “Pricked” by Carina Elliott
Honorable Mention: “Neither” by Ollie Chernaik
JURY AWARD FOR BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM
(Juror: Eric Ernst, Staff Writer on ABC’s Mixed-ish)
1st Place WINNER: “Too Much Chow,” directed by Nathanael Lathrop
2nd Place: “White Whale,” directed by Hannah Lilly
Honorable Mention: “The Rehabilitator,” directed by Bryce Kelly
JURY AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
(Juror: Dawn Smallman, documentary filmmaker & festival director)
1st Place WINNER: “Wilson’s Market,” directed by Trenton Fraser
2nd Place: “Unburnable Souls,” directed by Antonio Munoz Alvarez
Honorable Mention: “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” directed by Megan Menne
JURY AWARD FOR BEST MUSIC VIDEO, SPONSORED BY FREENJOY
(Juror: Ben Piety, music video producer with FREENOY)
1st Place WINNER: “Blue” by Kanban, directed by Hannah Lilly
2nd Place: “Goodie Bag” by Still Woozy, directed by Caleb Hefner & Izzy Cheek-Falcinelli
Honorable Mention: “A-O-K” by Tai Verdes, directed by Caleb Hefner & Will Borja
JURY AWARD FOR BEST SHORT SCRIPT
(Juror: David Griffiths, screenwriter of The Hunted & Collateral Damage)
1st Place WINNER: “Neither” by Ollie Chernaik
2nd Place: “Pricked” by Carina Elliott
Honorable Mention: “Cycles” by Ezra Farner
JURY AWARD FOR BEST SCREEN STORY
(Juror: Jana Carol, story analyst for Amblin Partners)
1st Place WINNER: “Too Much Chow,” directed by Nathanael Lathrop
2nd Place: “Unburnable Souls,” directed by Antonio Munoz Alvarez
Honorable Mention: “Sad Song,” directed by Zion Blackburne
JURY AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCES IN A SHORT FILM
(Juror: John Tufts, actor with Oregon Shakespeare Festival)
1st Place WINNER: Nathanael Lathrop in “Too Much Chow”
2nd Place: Jamison Winternitz in “Please Hold”
Honorable Mention: Kanban in “Blue,” directed by Hannah Lilly
JURY AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A SHORT FILM, SPONSORED BY CANON USA
(Juror: Chris Nibley, cinematographer on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
1st Place WINNER: “White Whale,” cinematography by Hannah Lilly
2nd Place: “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” cinematography by Megan Menne
Honorable Mention: “The Rehabilitator,” cinematography by Caleb Hefner
Honorable Mention: “Too Much Chow,” cinematography by Nathanael Lathrop
JURY AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A SHORT FILM
(Juror: Gary Lundgren, independent filmmaker and freelance editor)
1st Place WINNER: “The Rehabilitator,” edited by Miles Treece
2nd Place: “Too Much Chow,” edited by Nathanael LathropHonorable Mention: “White Whale,” edited by Megan Menne