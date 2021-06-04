And the Winners of the SOU Student Film Festival Are….

Photo courtesy of SOU Student Film Festival

Last night the SOU Student Film Festival hosted students and community members for a magical, socially distanced, film festival. The night was full of Hollywood magic, an SOU walk of fame, and many excited viewers. At the end of the evening awards were distributed for categories like Best Short Script and Best Cinematography. These were split by audience awards and juror awards. The jurors included John Tufts from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Eric Ernst from Mixed-ish, and Chris Nibley, a cinematographer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Below is the full list of winners. Congratulations to everyone!

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

1st Place WINNER: “The Rehabilitator,” directed by Bryce Kelly

2nd Place: “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” directed by Megan Menne

Honorable Mention: “A-O-K,” directed by Caleb Hefner & Will Borja

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT SCRIPT

1st Place WINNER: “Cycles” by Ezra Farner

2nd Place: “Pricked” by Carina Elliott

Honorable Mention: “Neither” by Ollie Chernaik

JURY AWARD FOR BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM

(Juror: Eric Ernst, Staff Writer on ABC’s Mixed-ish)

1st Place WINNER: “Too Much Chow,” directed by Nathanael Lathrop

2nd Place: “White Whale,” directed by Hannah Lilly

Honorable Mention: “The Rehabilitator,” directed by Bryce Kelly

JURY AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

(Juror: Dawn Smallman, documentary filmmaker & festival director)

1st Place WINNER: “Wilson’s Market,” directed by Trenton Fraser

2nd Place: “Unburnable Souls,” directed by Antonio Munoz Alvarez

Honorable Mention: “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” directed by Megan Menne

JURY AWARD FOR BEST MUSIC VIDEO, SPONSORED BY FREENJOY

(Juror: Ben Piety, music video producer with FREENOY)

1st Place WINNER: “Blue” by Kanban, directed by Hannah Lilly

2nd Place: “Goodie Bag” by Still Woozy, directed by Caleb Hefner & Izzy Cheek-Falcinelli

Honorable Mention: “A-O-K” by Tai Verdes, directed by Caleb Hefner & Will Borja

JURY AWARD FOR BEST SHORT SCRIPT

(Juror: David Griffiths, screenwriter of The Hunted & Collateral Damage)

1st Place WINNER: “Neither” by Ollie Chernaik

2nd Place: “Pricked” by Carina Elliott

Honorable Mention: “Cycles” by Ezra Farner

JURY AWARD FOR BEST SCREEN STORY

(Juror: Jana Carol, story analyst for Amblin Partners)

1st Place WINNER: “Too Much Chow,” directed by Nathanael Lathrop

2nd Place: “Unburnable Souls,” directed by Antonio Munoz Alvarez

Honorable Mention: “Sad Song,” directed by Zion Blackburne

JURY AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCES IN A SHORT FILM

(Juror: John Tufts, actor with Oregon Shakespeare Festival)

1st Place WINNER: Nathanael Lathrop in “Too Much Chow”

2nd Place: Jamison Winternitz in “Please Hold”

Honorable Mention: Kanban in “Blue,” directed by Hannah Lilly

JURY AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A SHORT FILM, SPONSORED BY CANON USA

(Juror: Chris Nibley, cinematographer on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

1st Place WINNER: “White Whale,” cinematography by Hannah Lilly

2nd Place: “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” cinematography by Megan Menne

Honorable Mention: “The Rehabilitator,” cinematography by Caleb Hefner

Honorable Mention: “Too Much Chow,” cinematography by Nathanael Lathrop

JURY AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A SHORT FILM

(Juror: Gary Lundgren, independent filmmaker and freelance editor)

1st Place WINNER: “The Rehabilitator,” edited by Miles Treece

2nd Place: “Too Much Chow,” edited by Nathanael LathropHonorable Mention: “White Whale,” edited by Megan Menne