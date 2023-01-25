SOU’s Club Fair Offers Something for Everyone

Sou’s club fair was held this past Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. Where the clubs all gathered in the Stevenson Union and set up tables to showcase their clubs and their events. There is a huge selection of clubs here at SOU with a lot of fun events going on constantly. If you missed the club fair dont worry! You can find a list of all the clubs offered at SOU at sou.presence.io

To start with our very own, there is The Siskiyou, “The voice of SOU students.” The Siskiyou is a club that allows you to write for the school’s newspaper. The Siskiyou is a great club to be a part of to get you involved with events going on around campus, as well as giving you an opportunity to publish. The Siskiyou meets on Wednesdays at 5:30 in the SU.

The Biology club is a great way to give back, The Biology club works on connecting the community and teaching about our local ecosystems and how to protect and restore them. The Biology club holds weekly meetings as well as a seasonal overnight trip. They meet every Thursday at 5:30pm in the biology Conference Room, located on the third floor of the Science building. You can find them on Instagram @Sou_Biology_Club.

Another great club to check out is the Dulcet a Cappella club. You do have to try out to be a part of the club but the members are a really great bunch to get involved with. The Dulcet a cappella group puts on shows for the community and works to create a “productive and therapeutic” environment. The club meets 5:30-7:30 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays in the music building, room 137.

After speaking with members of the holistic teaching and learning club I got to hear about all the amazing opportunities this club has to offer. Such as a study abroad opportunity coming up in Ireland. The club is dedicated to helping others and themselves have a better understanding of holistic education. you can find them on Instagram @HTLC.SOU.

If you are interested in studying abroad I also spoke with a member of the International Student Association about the great things going on in their club. The ISA is a great place to go and form connections if you are an international student yourself, or if you are planning to study abroad. You can meet and form relationships with people from all different cultures and backgrounds. The Study abroad fair will be held on January 25th from 11am – 2:45pm in the Stevenson Union room 323. This is a great time to get questions answered if you are interested in going abroad. The ISA club meets weekly on Fridays from 12:30-1:30pm. In the SU, room 323.

Although not technically a club, university housing had a table set up to get the word out that they are hiring! University housing is looking for applicants for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications will open on handshake on January 23rd 2023. Positions will include; resident assistant, resident manager, office assistant, conference assistant, and administrative assistant. If you are interested and have questions you can email the assistant director of university housing Christopher Young, youngc9@sou.edu.

This is only a small handful of the many amazing clubs offered at SOU, take a look on presence to find what clubs are meant for you.