SJEC Open Mic Night

Sydney, Sylvia, and Colm make up the band Cat For Sale.

On Thursday, February 27, the SJEC held an open mic night. Hosted by Sylvia, a musician and SOU student, the event was a great opportunity for students to share their talents with their peers.

To kick off the night, Sylvia played the song “Brown Eyed Lover” by Allen Stone. Sylvia is a talented vocalist and guitar player, as well as a frequent performer at open mic nights throughout Ashland. Another guitarist and singer, Colm, played multiple Bob Dylan songs, including “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.” His voice was perfectly suited for Dylan’s folk ballads. Sydney, also a talented musician, played an original song called “Dandelion in the Springtime.”

While Sylvia, Sydney, and Colm were all talented performers individually, it was when they played together as the band Cat For Sale that they really shone. Their voices and guitars blended perfectly to create a classic yet fresh folk sound. Especially noteworthy were the harmonies sung by Sylvia and Sydney; their voices complemented each other and highlighted each singer’s unique qualities.

Parker and Marlo sing a duet.

Another musician who performed was guitarist Parker, who played an original song called “[Missing] Little Miss McGhee.” His guitar technique was impressive, as were his evocative lyrics. He also performed the song “Velvet Ring” by Big Thief as a duet with singer Marlo.

Music wasn’t the only thing performed at the open mic night. David, a theater major, performed a comedic skit that made great use of verbal and physical comedy. Two talented poets, Lex and Em, both performed original works as well.

The night was filled with several skilled performers, showing that at SOU, talent can be found everywhere. The SJEC will be holding more open mics in the future, as well as a large roster of fun events to look out for during Spring term.